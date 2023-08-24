A feast of Duhallow historical treasures in second edition of Dúchas journal

Sean Moylan pictured on the right with General Seán Mac Eoin. An account of Moylan's life features in the latest edition of the Duhallow Historical Journal, Dúchas, which is to be launched in Newmarket on Saturday next.

AN account of Seán Moylan and his life in Duhallow, a history of the Irish ‘Caoineadh/Keen’ and a re-imagining of the Irish gentry through the prism of Elizabeth Bowen and her life in Bowen’s Court are among the highlights of the second edition of the Dúchas journal which is to be launched by Oxford professor and Cullen native Bernard O’Donoghue in Newmarket’s Cultúrlann Mac Amhlaoibh on Saturday.

The first edition of the journal, which was published last summer, was a sell-out success with its mix of history, literature and folklore.

The journal is edited by Dr. Aogán Ó hIarlaithe and it was his enthusiasm which ensured the first edition saw the light of day last year. Now he’s hoping for a similar success this year.

“I’ve an interest in history myself, in local history, and I thought it was important that there would be a historical journal for the Duhallow region so I set about asking people to write articles,” he said.

“We finally got 15 contributions together for the first edition that covered a range of topics, from very early history to fairly modern things.”

In the latest edition, Dr. Ó hIarlaithe focuses on one of Duhallow’s great characters with an essay on the life and times of Padraig Ó hIceadha from Cullen while Feena Tobin has an intriguing essay about the battle of Chnoc na nOs in folklore.

Other essays included in the journal, which has almost 200 pages in total with a number of photos and illustrations, comprise of an account of the life of Fr. William Ferris, a ‘turbulent priest’ whose life spanned the foundation of the state - he was born in 1881 and died in 1971.

Dr. Ó hIarlaithe is also happy that some new voices are included in the latest edition of the journal. “A range of new authors are to be commended for their industry in covering a broad range of topics so welland in such a timely manner.”

The journal also includes an account of a conference in Cambridge which focused on the most famous lament in the Irish language, and widely regarded as one of the best love poems of the 18th century in any language, Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoghaire by Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill.

Finn Longman was at the conference which was convened in the famous English university city to mark the 250th anniversary of the killing of Art Ó Laoghaire by henchmen of the Macroom Sheriff, Abraham Morris, at Carriganima on May 5, 1773.