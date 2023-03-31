A Corkman remembers the glorious and atrocious Summer the Good Friday Agreement was signed

The cover of the brochure received by all households in Northern Ireland to seek to win approval for the Good Friday Agreement. It was called 'the Agreement' because nationalists called it the Good Friday Agreement and Unionists referred to it as The Belfast Agreement.

In fact I was in the process of setting up a television production company because one of the expected dividends from the Agreement was a windfall for Irish language television production with more support for the Irish language TV station, Telefís na Gaeilge (now TG4). I will return to that expectation and the other hoped for dividends later.

That Holy Thursday/Good Friday I was watching TV in my rented home on the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast. I went to bed as talks seemed to be deadlocked but by the time I woke in the morning, the reports were that there had been a breakthrough.

The next day I was heading south for Cork and I kept listening to radio reports throughout the day to hear what was transpiring in Stormont.

It was a journey which filled me with hope and optimism for the future. With the Good Friday Agreement, anything was possible in Belfast and Northern Ireland and, thinking selfishly, I was there. These were interesting times indeed.

When I returned to Belfast after the Easter break, the tide of hope had not subsided. Those I spoke with in the Cultúlann, the Irish language cultural centre on the Falls Road, were full of ideas about what would happen and everyone was full sure that the shackles of history were in the process of being thrown off forever and the future was bright - and defintely not orange!

As a southerner and a Johnny Come Lately to the north, I could only guess at how my Belfast friends who had grown up during the bitter years of conflict since 1969. I was only in Belfast two years but even in that time there had been numerous killings - the first day I was working in Belfast I called in to a Chinese takeaway on the Falls Road to get a dinner to take home and on the radio was a report of an IRA bombing at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn in which a British soldier had been killed. Weeks later I arrived at work at the Springvale Training Centre on the Springfield Road, where I was employed as an Irish language media tutor training local schoolleavers in the art of television production in the expectation of the previously mentioned gold rush for Irish language producers, it was cordoned off by security forces.

They let me through when I showed my ID. The previous night the building had been hit by a rocket propelled grenade which had been fired by an IRA unit at a British Army patrol. It hit the window of the office of the CEO of the training centre and the resultant explosion had totalled the furniture of the room inside.

Such was the experience of the staff and students of such incidents that classes went on as normal that day!

The following year, when I set up my own production company, I received an offer of grant assistance from a local development agency, LEDU, the equivalent of Local Enterprise Offices, and one of the conditions was that I should sign up for a Start Your Own Business course. This course was being run in Belfast city centre in the first three months of 1998 and would have been very useful to attend.

At that point in the peace process, there was an outbreak of loyalist attacks on nationaliss, a GAA chairman locking up his club was killed, a young worker was murdered as he awaited his lift to his workplace on the side of the road, a brother of a friend of mine who was a bouncer in a Belfast nightclub was shot to death. In March 1998, a Catholic and a Protestant were shot by masked loyalists as they drank in a pub in Poyntzpass.

All tragic and senseless killings and indicators of the high risk that existed at the time of being targeted and attacked. I was a southerner with a thick Cork accent and I would be easy prey for one of these shootings if I was caught out on the wrong street in Belfast late at night, when the classes I was supposed to be taking place.

I was advised against going to the classes as I was told, that I would stick out like a sore thumb, especially on the way home as loyalists would spot if I were travelling in the direction of the Falls Road and that would be enough to mark me out.

Such was the level of suspicion at that time that I was told that a loyalist attending the cross community course I was supposed to take part in could also finger me to paramilitaries.

While all that might sound fanciful now twenty five years on, back then with tensions as they were, nothing could be ruled out and it was better safe than sorry.

I remember calling my parents at the time on a regular and frequent basis to ensure they knew I was safe. I didn’t say as much on the phone but that was the subtext of those cheery chats.

I didn’t have any notion that I would be targeted because loyalists would know who or that I was an aspiring TV producer, it would be because I was a Catholic and in the wrong place at the wrong time. That would be enough to get me killed. That’s the purpose of random sectarian killings, to create terror, and they achieved that.

So when I returned to Belfast after Easter 1998, when the campaign was underway to get approval for the Good Friday Agreement in a referendum to be held in May, the cloud of possible violence had cleared. The sun was shining and that summer of 1998 was particularly glorious. It was when I met the woman that would become my wife, it was when I produced my first TV programme, a documentary about the local newspaper, the Andersonstown News. Called Iris agus a Phobal, it was directed by Liadh Ní Riada, a friend since childhood who was a TV producer/director at the time and went on to become a Sinn MEP and Presidential candidate. Back then I don’t think we ever had a discussion about politics. The previous year her first husband, Fiachra, a friend with whom I shared a house for a couple of years, had died after a battle with skin cancer so our thoughts were far from politics.

The story of the Andersonstown News, which was a community newspaper set up by a local residents action group in Andersonstown in the early 1970s was something I felt strongly about. It was funded by the release of a song, The Men Behind The Wire by a band called the Barleycorn. The song reached the top of the charts despite being banned.

At the time I was a TV/culture columnist with the same newspaper and used to get involved in plenty of battles with the authorities, namely the Arts Council (not enough Irish language funding for the arts), BBC Northern Ireland (not enough Irish language programming and a very poor attitude demonstrated by the woeful pronunciation of Irish names) as well as UTV and Belfast City Council.

Things turnout in a strange way as following the premiere of Iris agus a Phobal, I was waiting for a flood of calls offering further work. The phone was silent. There was no sign of funding from the British Government for Irish language programming. The talk then was of decommissioning of IRA arms. Everybody but the IRA was talking about them handing over their guns. They were having none of it.

In the middle of all that, as we worked on the TV programme, the atrocity of Omagh happened. 29 people were killed by a bomb planted by dissident republicans, former colleagues of the now on ceasefire Provisional IRA. The death toll included a woman pregnant with twins. That shook us all out of our stupor of optimism for a few weeks.

Years later I would work with a journalist from Omagh and it was clear that the bombing on August 15, 1998 was still something they remembered as if it had been the previous day - for the likes of myself it was as if it happened somewhere else but it was a reminder that we weren’t ever going to shake off those shackles of the past as completely as we would wish.

Drumcree was still a thing back then. Orangemen wanted to march on the Garvaghy Road, where many nationalists had their home, on their way back from a church service to commemorate the Somme. I remmeber one year walking to work after a night of rioting during the height of Drumcree as the buses were not running it seemed. When I got to the main street in Andytown, I found three buses burned out and painted on one of them was the pithy message - Bus Stop.

Expectations had been high in May when U2 came to town to hail the deal - but as Summer went on the cracks became more visible. Hope was being replaced by a sense of inevitablity that the future we all craved was going to remain out of reach.

Nationalists who had most to gain were all gung ho for the Agreement and its speedy implementation. Moderate unionists were keen too, it seemed, but were being held back by the DUP who didn’t support the deal and were mad as hell that it had been agreed.

After many years I met loyalists, people who were involved in paramiltary activity back then, and they didn’t have songs of praise for the DUP and a leader of a loyalist party back then, David Ervine, was heard to speak publicly about knowing the colour of Ian Paisley’s wallpaper. That is to say, in the days when he was an active member of the UVF, he would have had been in meetings with Ian Paisley in his home.

It seems apt that there’s a stalemate in politics in the north as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. It was the same back then. There was a breakthrough and a powersharing executive was formed and it seemed it couldn’t, despite its best efforts, turn the tide of history on its head. But there’s always hope.