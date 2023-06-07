2022 was Cork’s worst year for crime in past five

A COMPREHENSIVE overview of the crime situation in Cork has been delivered in an analysis of figures tabulating the numbers of offences reported to each of the country’s 564 Garda station in 2022 which was published this week. The figures for Cork’s 72 Garda stations, as revealed in the Irish Independent on Tuesday, show that reported offences such as fraud, crimes against the person and drugs related crime are widespread throughout the county. Last year was also the worst year for crime in the past five years in Cork, Galway, Kildare, Waterford and Wexford. The analysis is based on figures supplied via the Central Statistics Office and An Gárda Síochána. The analysis excludes figures for homicide, sexual and traffic offences. The figures also illustrated the percentage increase in crime figures in many Cork stations including Anglesea Street(up 12%)in the city, Watergrasshill (up 57%) and Fermoy (+20%) in north Cork and Carrigtwohill(plus 41%) in the east of the county. The figures also give insight into what Gardaí based at stations in some of the county’s leading towns such as Mallow, Macroom, Charleville, Mitchelstown and Fermoy are dealing with. In Mallow there was an increase of 60 reported offencescrime figures in 2022 against 2018 figures, up from 851 to 911. There were 113 reported incidents of threats or assault while fraud levels were at 68 reported offences. Other notable figures included public order offences (137), theft (204) and criminal damage/arson (75). There was also a high level of drugs related offences, 151. In Kanturk there was a sizable increase in the number of reported offences, up from 165 in 2018 to 241 in 2022. This consisted of 36 reported incidents of assault/threat, burglary (5), drugs (21), criminal damage (33), dangerous driving (18), fraud (8), public order (43), robbery and theft (39). The headline figure in Macroom was a dip in reported offences, down from 255 in 2018 to 208 last year. That comprised of 36 incidents of assault/threat, 28 drugs related investigations, 36 reported thefts and 24 frauds. There were 38 public order incidents. Notably there were no reported burglaries during 2022 in the Macroom jurisdiction. Fermoy appears to have been one of the busiest stations in the county during 2022, reporting a sharp increase in offences between 2018 and 2022. In 2018 there had been 450 reported offences - this was up to 579 in 2022. Public order related offences (140) and thefts (132) were the most prolific offences investigated while there was also a high of number of reported assaults (54), drugs related offences (71), criminal damage/arson (60) and burglaries (3). In nearby Mitchelstown there was also an increase in the reported number of offences, up from 254 offences in 2018 to 319 in 2022. This comprised of assaults (36), burglaries (11), drugs (101), criminal damage/arson (16), dangerous driving (24), robbery (1), fraud (17), public order (52) and theft and robbery (51). There was a marginal level in the reported level of offences in Charleville, up from 229 reported incidents in 2018 to 246 last year. The breakdown of this figure consisted of 47 incidents of assault/threat, burglaries (13), drugs incidents (13), criminal damage/arson(26), dangerous driving (13), fraud (15), public order (23) and theft and robbery (80). The Policing Authority recently found that resource scarcity present “considerable policing performance challenges” including around community policing, economic crime and victims’ services. Two of the three garda divisions in Cork – Cork City and Cork North – had higher crime rates last year compared to pre-pandemic levels. However, Cork West was one of only two of the 28 divisions along with Wicklow where recorded crime in 2022 was at its lowest level over the past five years. Among the stations with the biggest increases were Anglesea Street in Cork – up 12.4pc over pre-Covid levels – as well as Henry Street, Limerick, where crime was up 4.4pc compared to 2019 and the main station in Waterford city (+4.3pc). Other large stations that recorded a five-year peak in crime last year included Portlaoise, Naas, Athlone, Wexford and Dungarvan as well as several stations in Dublin such as Balbriggan, Lucan, Lusk and Skerries. The most dramatic increases were recorded in Rathcoole, Co Dublin (+34.4pc since 2019); Clonmel (+24.8pc) and Ronanstown in west Dublin (+19.3pc). Overall crime levels nationally were up 12pc last year with almost 211,400 offences recorded – more than 22,600 extra crimes compared to 2021. The increase was not unexpected due to the easing of restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. The highest increase was recorded in Wexford where overall crime was up by 9.2pc on 2019 levels, with five-year peaks recorded at stations in Wexford, Enniscorthy and Gorey. In Kildare, five-year peaks in crime were recorded at garda stations in most of the county’s main towns including Naas, Newbridge, Athy, Maynooth, Kildare and Leixlip.