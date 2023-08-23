13th century statue of Cork Gaeltacht saint to get 21st century 3D treatment

Plan is to protect ancient relic of Naomh Gobnait and present version as it was

By tradition people take a measure of Naomh Gobnait using a cloth measure on the 13th century statue which is brought out on display on Lá ‘le Gobnatan, February 11, each year.

FOR more than seven hundred years, a wooden statue of St. Gobnait, approximately 75cm in length, has been venerated in the parish church nearest to where the widely respected saint is buried.

By tradition, the wooden statue is brought out on the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí saint’s feastday on February 11 each year and also on Whit Sunday which falls on the seventh Sunday after Easter and thousands of people, coming from far and near, take her measure with a cloth strip.

This Gobmait’s Measure is widely respected for its healing powers, particularly for sore throats but also for other ailments.

But all those years of taking the measure have taken their toll on the statue and this has prompted the St. Gobnait’s Shrine Committee in partnership with the parish priest, An tAth Seán Mac Carthaigh to come up with a scheme involving the latest 3D technology to produce an exact likeness of the current statue and also a version which depicts it as it would have looked when it was created first back in the 13th century.

Fr. Mac Carthaigh described the statue which is currently put on display as ‘priceless’ and said this project was a means of keeping it safe for the next 800 years.

“This year for St. Gobnait’s Day there were hundreds who came to express their devotion to the saint,” he said.

“There were three Masses during the day and the church was full for each of them and there was a steady stream of people coming to the church during the day.

“I’m hopeful that this initiative will make more people aware of the story of Naomh Gobnait.”

In May, the committee was successful in an application to Cork County Council for a Heritage Grant, under the Council’s Heritage Grant Scheme initiative and received the sum of €2,250 for a project on St Gobnait’s carved wooden statue.

This project is supported by both Cork County Council and the Heritage Council under the County Heritage Plan Funding 2023.

The innovative project will focus on the 13th-century carved effigy of the saint. The project had its genesis during conversations with County archaeologist Mary Sleeman when discussing important artefacts from Cork for the book that Cork County Council subsequently published, The Heritage Artefacts of Cork,.

The book includes a short piece on St Gobnait’s wooden statue (Heritage Unit, Cork, 2021). Further discussions between the author and the Parish Priest in whose safe keeping the statue is kept on behalf of the parish, progressed the idea to fruition.

The statue of the wooden female figure was carved out of oak and, according to local history, was guarded over the centuries by the O’Herlihy clan, who were the ruling Gaelic lords of the Ballyvourney area during the medieval and late-medieval periods.

It remained in the safe-keeping of members of the O’Herlihy family until they handed it over to the then local parish priest in the late-19th century and it has been protected and kept secure by the Ballyvourney Church Committee ever since.

According to experts, the 13th-century wooden statue is of both local and national significance. As patron saint of the parish of Ballyvourney, the statue provides, on the one hand, a physical link to the saint and on the other, represents the long-standing tradition of living devotion to the saint. “This is therefore a rare artefact not just because there are only four other remaining Medieval wooden statues in Ireland to female saints but also in that it provides the focal point, twice a year, for this vibrant, active pilgrimage,” a statement announcing the project to the parish at the weekend proclaimed.

The aim of the project is to scan the statue in 3D and generate a 3D wooden print-out of it. This should provide a perfect copy of the statue.

The project also envisages that a hand-carving of an interpretive replica of what the statue was like when originally fashioned in the Medieval period would be put on permanent display in the church.

The two statues would then be placed in the parish church of Baile Mhúirne/Ballyvourney so that local and visitor alike can engage more easily with and appreciate the religious, historical and archaeological importance of the statue through the two replicas and associated information provided.

It’s also intended to commission a conservation assessment of the artefact in order to assess its current condition and ascertain a plan for its preservation for future generations.

According to the statement, the plan’s aim is to raise the profile of Naomh Gobnait for a wider public.