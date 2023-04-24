New book by Cork author captures the majesty and splendour of the River Blackwater

Bill Power’s book captures the history, spirit and beauty of a river that has long fascinated him

The road curving over the bridge southwards towards Kilavullen village, passing below the ancestral home of the Hennessey’s, Ballymacmoy House, on the right.

Michael Flatley’s Palatial Castlehyde pad - the ancestral home of Ireland’s first president, Douglas Hyde, with the ruins of the old castle on the left.

The Blackwater at Templemichael, about two kilometres upriver from Youghal bridge, with its church and castle ruins on the left bank. Facing southwards from what was an island, are the ruins of the Augustinian priory at Molana, mentioned in the works of the Elizabethan poet, Edmund Spenser.

Kanturk Castle (above) is one of the most impressive ruins in the upper Blackwater River Valley.

Molana Abbey, founded in the sixth-century by St Maol An Faidh, has possibly the most spectacular location of any ancient monument on the Blackwater.

The Hindu-Gothic style bridge, which was once the entrance to the Villiers-Stuart estate between Cappoquin and Villierstown.

Mallow Castle and park undergone a major transformation since 2014, when it was purchased by Cork County Council.

The frozen over weir in Fermoy, captured during the ‘big freeze’ of 2010.

The Sugarloaf on the Knockmealdowns, as viewed from the River Blackwater. Photos: Bill Power.

OFTEN referred to during the 19th century as ‘The Irish Rhine’ generations of locals and visitors to our shores have for centuries marvelled at the majestic splendour of the River Blackwater.

The fourth (not as many mistakenly believe the third) longest river in Ireland behind the Shannon, Barrow and Suir, it rises in the townland of Muinganine high on the Knockanefaube Mountain in the kingdom of Kerry – less than 200 metres from the border with Cork.

Approximately 169 km in length, it meanders on an easterly direction through Duhallow, Mallow and Fermoy before flowing through Lismore in Co Waterford and abruptly turning south at Cappoquin, flowing for a further 15km before finally draining into the Celtic Sea.

Known worldwide as one of the great salmon fishing rivers in Ireland and the UK, it boasts an abundance of aquatic and marine life in addition with a spectacular array of natural and man-made sights along its length.

Over the years the River Blackwater has been a magnet for professional and amateur photographers, keen to catch a sense of its unique spirit and character through their camera lenses.

One of them, Mitchelstown historian, author and award-winning photographer Bill Power, who has for many years been fascinated by the river and has put the final touches to his latest and eagerly anticipated book ‘The Blackwater – History and Images from the Irish Rhine’.

“It is based on a long-overdue book that I had planned to publish a few years ago but life got in the way. Then came lockdown , which offered me the perfect opportunity to get back to it,” said Bill.

“My two passions, history and photography, have come together to create this book about a truly stunning Irish river that is full of interest and beauty. It is the culmination of two-decades discovering the hidden places and forgotten history from all along the Blackwater Valley,” he added.

The book contains more than 240 old and new images, including more than 40 aerial photographs, either captured by Bill or taken from his extensive private collection.

It also has 65 essays offering a fascinating insight into various historical aspects of the Blackwater Valley.

“Out of the thousands of photographs that I have taken, it was a difficult task to whittle them down for inclusion in the book. In the end, I decided to select them on how they would help tell the overall story,” said Bill.

He said that in writing and compiling the book he chose topics of interest to him, meaning that he omitted things others might feel should have been included.

“However, to understand the sheer scale of the canvas over which I worked, it must first be appreciated that the Blackwater Valley is more than 3,500sq km and contains over 70 towns, villages and hamlets, with a catchment stretching into five counties,” said Bill.

“I’ve driven the entire length of it, both banks on numerous occasions. I’ve also flown full length of it by airplane and used a drone to catch aerial shots and boated the river from Lombardstown to the sea. I don’t know how many miles of the river I’ve walked over the years, but it’s a lot. I was also a trout angler so know it from that perspective as well,” he added.

Bill said that as his voyages of discovery on foot, by air and by road increased “so did my appreciation of this river, which has a beauty and fascination that exceeded all my expectations.”

“The book is both a miscellany of history from the river and a book of images,” said Bill.

“The images, and particularly the photographs, capture different aspects of the river and even if you never get to see the places I have visited, I hope people can enjoy them through those I have chosen to include,” he added.

‘The Blackwater – History and Images from the Irish Rhine’ will be officially launched next month at the St George’s Arts and Heritage Centre in Mitchelstown.

Prior to that a limited run of 200 hardback copies priced at €50 each is available to purchase directly from Bill, who can be contacted by email at blackwaterbook@gmail.com or on 087 811 3611.

Paperback copies, priced at €30, will be on sale in local shops after the official launch.