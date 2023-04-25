More droughts and floods possible as Cork plans for climate change

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey and Cork County Council’s Director of Services for Environment Louis Duffy have launched the public consultation on a new Climate Action Plan for Cork County.

Cork has to prepare for more droughts and heat waves and also expect flooding as climate change will have a significant impact on the county, members of Cork County Council were told on Monday by a senior official who was initiating a year long process to prepare a Climate Change Plan for the County.

The presentation by Director of Services Louis Duffy sounded the starting gun for a four week period of public consultation in which Cork people are being invited to submit their proposals to reduce carbon emissions in Cork to help the county make its contribution to the national target of a 51% reduction by 2050.

The consultation process is one of the first stages in the preparation in a Climate Change Plan which was requested by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan in a formal communication with the Council on February 24 and, following that notification, the completed and approved plan has to be submitted to the Minister before February 24 next year.

Councillors were given some of the headlines from a Baseline Evidence Summary Report which was prepared by the Council since the notification was issued. The report contains information about the current level of emissions from the county as well as about how the climate in Cork has changed in recent decades. The report also shows the impact future climate change may have in the county.

These findings include;

sea levels in the Cork Harbour area have risen by approximately 40cm since 1842

annual average rainfall at Cork Air ort increased by 3% between 1981-2010, compared to the same period 1961-1990

the Rosscarbery flood of 2020 involved 230mm of rainfall, the highest recorded since 1961

the temperature at Cork Airport increased by 0.5 degrees Celsius between 1981-2010 compared to 1961-1990.

the hottest four Summers since 1961 were recorded in Cork Airport in the last 10 years.

The report also predicts an increase in the average temperature of between 1.1 and 1.5 degree celsius for Cork County by 2050, resulting inan increase in heatwaves and droughts. Coastal flooding and erosion is likely to become more frequent, unless action is taken to reduce emissions.

The Baseline Emissions Report was presented to Cork County Council by Mayor Danny Collins during Monday’s meeting as he called for everyone’s voice to be heard in the public consultation period which got underway on Monday.

“We are encouraging everyone to get involved so that communities, bodies, groups and other stakeholders can be part of the development of our Climate Action Plan. Cork County Council recognises the wealth of local information throughout the county and we want to work together to gather as much information as possible to ensure that we all play our part in supporting our county’s climate ambitions.”

The final plan, when published, will show how the Council can work to influence, facilitate and coordinate the climate actions of communities and other stakeholders. Members of the public are being asked to make submissions on how the Council can best transition to a climate resilient, biodiversity rich, environmentally sustainable and climate-neutral economy.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said climate change was one of the biggest challenges facing the citizens of Cork and that everyone bore a responsibility to do their part for future generations.

"The development of this Climate Action Plan marks a new chapter for our climate ambitions which will allow us to build on the large amount of work already underway and create a specific Climate Action Plan for Cork County, reflecting national climate objectives but making them real at a local level.”

The Baseline Evidence Summary report is available online at www.corkcoco.ie and submissions can be made there up until and including Sunday, May 21.