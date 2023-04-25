Michael Creed described as ‘true gentleman' by Taoiseach following retirement announcement

Michael Creed pictured with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and party colleagues Cllr John Paul O'Shea and Cllr Michael Creed as well as Seán Kelly MEP during the then Tánaiste's visit to Macroom in May 2022.

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has described Cork North West TD Michael Creed as an ‘exceptional representative’ for his constituency following the announcement that the former Minister for Agriculture will not contest the next general election.

The TD who has spent 38 year in representative politics confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that he had decided not to run for election again following reports in morning newspapers that he had told his constituency AGM of his decision on Monday night.

“Last night I informed the Fine Gael Cork North West Constituency Executive that I have decided not to contest the next general election.

“I will always be grateful to the people of Cork North West for giving me the privilege of representing them in Dáil Éireann. It is my firm intention to continue to work on their behalf until the end of the current Dáil term.

“My commitment to the Fine Gael party and its leadership is unchanged. I informed the Taoiseach of my decision some days ago. I wish the Fine Gael party and all my Oireachtas colleagues the very best.

"Politics by its nature requires renewal and it’s time for me to move on.”

Deputy Creed becomes the fourth Fine Gael TD to announce they would not be contesting the next General Election and, if it happens as predicted in early 2025, it will come as he marks his 40th year as a public representative. The other TDs to announce their intentions not to contest the next General Election are John Paul Phelan (Carlow/Kilkenny), Brendan Griffin (Kerry) and Joe McHugh (Donegal).

In his tribute to his party colleague, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described Mr Creed as a ‘gentleman’ and ‘exceptional public representative.

“Michael has been an exceptional representative for Cork North West who has worked tirelessly for his constituents.

“In recent years he can point to the opening of the Macroom-Ballyvourney bypass as a major achievement.

"He secured State investment in local schools and other essential facilities, and worked hard to bring jobs to the constituency.

“Michael was a committed Minister for Agriculture who championed Irish farming and fishing, and sought to protect and grow these sectors in the face of various challenges.

"Above all, Michael is a true gentleman, who will be missed from the Parliamentary Party.

" I wish him well in the future.”