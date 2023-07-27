Where there’s a bypass, there must be a will

Macroom Matters

The second phase of the N22 bypass from Carrigaphooka to Tún Lán near Baile Mhúirne in the Múscraí Gaeltacht is to open on August 11.

as the opening of the second part of the bypass looms in August, there are still a number of issues that need to be ironed out to ensure that local communities, as well as wider society, take the maximum advantage from the development.

It’s important that local communities such as Cill na Martra, Réidh na nDoirí, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh (including Guagán Barra), Baile Mhic Íre, Baile Mhúirne and Cúil Aodha in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí will have proper and full signage from the bypass so that these communities are not left behind by this exciting new development.

In a capital project worth €300m, it should be possible, desirable even, to include road signage on the bypass which highlights the attractions beyond Macroom, the rich repository of language and culture that is Gaeltacht Mhúscraí.

It’s not enough that there are green signs telling drivers on the bypass that they are entering into the geographical area known as the Gaeltacht. In moments they will have passed through on their way somewhere else.

It’s no longer good enough - in fact it never was - that the authorities treat the Gaeltacht communities like an inconvenience to be ignored. It’s time to sign up to the 21st century.