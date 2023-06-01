Sun-kissed Mallow hosts band championship

Sisters Marian O'Connor and Frances Lane pictured at the Pipe Band event at Mallow Castle on Saturday afternoon. Photos Eugene Cosgrove

Chieftain Eugene Cosgrove pictured with South Of Ireland Pipe Band Champion organisers Karen McMahon, Ann Sheehan, Noel O'Mahony and Conor Buckley. Also featured is Alyssa O'Mahony.

Savannah Wallace from Mallow enjoying the Castle event after receiving her First Holy Communion at St. Mary's Church in Mallow.

At the South Of Ireland Pipe Band Championships last Sunday at Mallow Castle were Richard Fleming, Denis O'Sullivan, Eamonn Winters, Michael O'Neill and Pakie O'Donoghue (Thomas Davis Pipe Band).

Glorious weather added to the success of the Southern Ireland Pipe Band Championship which was staged in the grounds of Mallow Castle last Saturday afternoon.

The well attended four hour event attracted many sun seekers and music lovers with eight pipe bands taking part in various grades of competition. The bands in attendance were Thomas Davis Pipe Band, Youghal, Newcastle West, Carrigaline, Ballingeary, Tralee, New Ross and Killeshin.

Also in attendance were Conor Buckley, chairman of the Munster Branch of the Pipe Band Association, and Noel O’Mahony, chief steward and organiser of the annual event. The master of ceremonies for the day was John Sheehan.