Sun-kissed Mallow hosts band championship
Eugene CosgroveCorkman
Glorious weather added to the success of the Southern Ireland Pipe Band Championship which was staged in the grounds of Mallow Castle last Saturday afternoon.
The well attended four hour event attracted many sun seekers and music lovers with eight pipe bands taking part in various grades of competition. The bands in attendance were Thomas Davis Pipe Band, Youghal, Newcastle West, Carrigaline, Ballingeary, Tralee, New Ross and Killeshin.
Also in attendance were Conor Buckley, chairman of the Munster Branch of the Pipe Band Association, and Noel O’Mahony, chief steward and organiser of the annual event. The master of ceremonies for the day was John Sheehan.