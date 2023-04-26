Some outstanding performances from Macroom’s young camogie players

ThE young hurlers and camógs of Laochra Óg have had some outstanding performances in their recent outings, indicating that the youthful club is continuing on its upward path.

The minor camogie team took the field against the mighty Glen Rovers in Baile Mhúirne recently and turned in a fighting performance comprising a fine display of skill and teamwork.

The same Gaeltacht venue played host to the Laochra Óg’s Under 15 Féile competition which welcomed Dungourney, Millstreet and Courcey Rovers.

The girls won their first game against a very strong Courcey Rovers Camogie and Ladies Football Club and then faced Dungourney Camogie Club where a fantastic battle took place between both teams, score for score with Dungourney getting the final two winning points. Both teams showed great skill and teamwork and Laochra Óg were very proud of the girls.

Great support from our parents as always and thanks also to the team sponsors, Healy’s Spar.

U12 Camogie team travelled to Clonakility yesterday and played their first round County game against Clonakility.

All the girls got a good run out with plenty of game time and a valuable learning experience. Clonakility were very strong and won well but the Laochra Óg girls worked hard throughout.