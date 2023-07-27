Rain doesn’t stop play for the Laochra Óg hurlers and camógs during month of July

Macroom Matters

The Laochra Óg Under 10 team which took part in the hurling blitz held earlier this month.

IT’S been busy for Laochra Óg during July as barely a few days has gone past without one team or other lining out in a challenge, league match or blitz.

The latest report from the Laochra Óg’s busy PRO is full of good words praising the players, their parents, the trainers and team sponsors and others who provide support and assistance.

Laochra Óg itself held a blitz on Sunday and had great participation from Aghabullogue and Ballincollig.

It was an Under 10 blitz and also saw two new refs debut - well done to Seán and Ellen.

There’s a little bonus for club supporters, those who play the club’s lotto, as there have been 99 match 3 winners so, to celebrate this, the club will present a cheque for €500 to the 100th Match 3 winner. It’s time to get playing!