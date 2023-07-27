Prize giving night at Macroom FC as the club celebrates another successful year

It was awards night at Macroom FC recently and several teams and individual players received prizes in recognition of their efforts during the past season.

The end of season awards evening was held in front of a large crowd at Murrayfield recently.

Successful teams from the 2022/23 season were presented with their medals and there were also player of the year and top scorer awards for each competitive team from U12-U19.

The U12, U13A and U15A boys were promoted while the U16 lads won the John Cooke Cup. The U17 boys captured the league title.

The U15 girls won the league and the U17s won the CWSSL shield final. All of these successes represent what was an outstanding season by any standard for Macroom FC.

So on a busy evening, presentations were made by club officers, coaches and Cork City’s Caoimhe O’Brien (formerly Macroom FC) who was a special guest of the girls club.

A fine evening weather wise ensured the event was enjoyed by all and Mr Cool

Ice cream was on hand to provide refreshment to all players in attendance.

Macroom FC would lie to sincerely thank all coaches for their tremendous efforts with on-field activities.

Having almost 30 teams is a huge undertaking year on year and much credit is due to all volunteers.

The club would also like to acknowledge the efforts of all players and the vital support from parents/guardians in getting them to the many training sessions and games.

Maith sibh go léir.