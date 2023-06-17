Prestigious legal award for Charleville lady Deidre Rafferty

Congratulations to Charleville lady Deidre Rafferty who has been awarded the prestigious Dye and Durham Award for Legal Executive of the Year ’23. The Irish Law Awards 2023 provide a unique platform to showcase and recognise the best and brightest in the legal industry. The event brings together the legal community, including law firms, in-house legal teams, and individual practitioners, to celebrate their achievements and contributions to the field. The Dye and Durham Award acknowledges and celebrates the exceptional achievements and outstanding practices of legal practitioners across Ireland. A distinguished judging panel evaluate all nominations against established criteria to ensure that only the best and most deserving are recognised. Deirdre is the daughter of Des and the late Therese Rafferty of Ballypierce, Charleville. She is a past pupil of St. Mary’s Secondary School Charleville and she graduated from University College Cork with a BCL Degree and LLB in 2010. Deirdre is currently on the staff of the legal firm of MDM Solicitors, Cork.

Big turn-out enjoy Ballyhea’s big golf classic in the sun

Up to fifty teams of four golfers teed off in the joint Ballyhea Community Hall committee and Ballyhea GAA Club golf classic at a sun-drenched Charleville Golf Club on last Friday. The event attracted a host of sponsors and the teams enjoyed the great golf on the pristine parklands course. All proceeds from the golf classic go towards supporting the activities of both the local GAA Club and Ballyhea Community Hall. The promises of a great day of golf to be enjoyed by everybody who participated, with prizes to match, turned out to be true, as was evidenced by the number of teams the event attracted. The facilities that have been put in place by the community in Ballyhea village, which is located just south of Charleville, are among the best anywhere in the county and the various committees responsible are justly proud of having provided excellent facilities for the enjoyment of all both at the GAA club and the community hall. The golf classic committee members were Dave Ryan, Kieran O’Regan (087 6864979), Noel Hanley, Ger O’Shea, Mons James O’Brien and Jim Codd.

Red letter season for Charleville rugby with two key prizes in the bag

Last Friday night was a red-letter night for members of Charleville rugby club as they celebrated the promotion of their Junior team from Division two to Division One, and their second team’s victory in winning the McCarthy Cup competition, both finals being played last April. The teams were congratulated by club chair James Leahy at the medal presentation to the teams and club awards for the past season were handed out at Geary’s Bar, Charleville when the teams, club officers and supporters gathered to mark the club’s victories. James thanked all the coaches and club officers for their dedication to training and to other club activities during the year. The club’s John Keehan also thanked the players, saying it was a great tribute to them for their two victories achieved after the period of inactivity during the Covid pandemic. James Leahy also thanked the club sponsors, particularly Da Vinci Print & Design, Charleville for supporting their player of the month awards. The March award was won by Brian Forde, while the month of April award went to Darragh Browne. The first team Player of the Year award was won by Matt O’Neill and the second team Player of the Year award went to Jack Doyle, while the Clubman of the Year was won by Ivan Lenihan. Evan O’Connor was deemed to be the Best Newcomer of the Year and Cathal Finn was awarded the Golden Bin Award. The Junior team, J2, defeated Cork City side Old Christians at Musgrave Park to win promotion to Division One, while the second team defeated Co. Limerick side Galbally at the latter’s home venue to claim the McCarthy Cup, thus recording a unique double for the Charleville club. The club caters for 13 teams in all at their Shandrum base just west of Charleville. The boys’ teams range from under 8s to under 18s, while the girls’ teams range from under 8s to under 14s. They are guided by the director of rugby at the club, Paudie Coughlan, who oversees the preparation of the club teams. Good wishes for a speedy recovery were also extended to club President Pa Leahy, who is presently indisposed, and was unable to attend the celebration. Pa is the driving force behind Charleville rugby through the years, and he has led the club through the lean years to what it is today, a thriving sporting organisation with its own grounds on the outskirts of Charleville.