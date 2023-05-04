Pictures show fine turnout for Rockchapel confirmations

Aisling McAuliffe pictured with her parents Helena and Michael, her brothers John and Kevin, sister Kiera and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel

Deon Field pictured with his parents Margaret and Gerald, his sister Megan and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel

Liam Sheahan pictured with his Dad Christopher, his sister Chloe and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel

Shane Vaughan pictured with his parents Marie and Timmy, his sister Sarah and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel

Kiera Murphy pictured with her parents Carmel and Danny, her sister Aisling and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel

Children from Meelin National School who received their Confirmation in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel, are pictured with Bishop William Crean, Canon Toby Bluitt, Fr. Denis Stritch PP, School Principal Moira O’ Connor, and their Teachers Breda Costello, Julie Flynn and Niamh Brosnan. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Jane Cahill pictured with her parents Marguerite and Donal, her brother Seán Dan and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel

Evan Biggane pictured with his parents Norma and Michael, his sister Lauren and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel

Ben Ryan pictured with his parents Deirdre and Stephen, his brother Aidan, sister Sarah and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel

Children from Rockchapel National School who received their Confirmation in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel, are pictured with Bishop William Crean, Canon Toby Bluitt, Fr. Denis Stritch PP, School Principal Eileen O’ Neill, and their Teacher Nora Mary Curtin

Bishop William Crean was in Rockchapel last week to administer the Sacrament of Confirmation to local schoolchildren and there was a fine turnout at the ceremony in the local church.