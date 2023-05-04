Picture Gallery: Fine turnout for Rockchapel confirmations

Cork Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Local Notes Home > Regionals > Cork > Local Notes Picture Gallery: Fine turnout for Rockchapel confirmationsChildren from Rockchapel National School who received their Confirmation in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel, are pictured with Bishop William Crean, Canon Toby Bluitt, Fr. Denis Stritch PP, School Principal Eileen O’ Neill, and their Teacher Nora Mary CurtinBen Ryan pictured with his parents Deirdre and Stephen, his brother Aidan, sister Sarah and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel Evan Biggane pictured with his parents Norma and Michael, his sister Lauren and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel Jane Cahill pictured with her parents Marguerite and Donal, her brother Seán Dan and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, RockchapelShane Curtin was confirmed by Bishop William Crean in St. Peter’s Church, RockchapelChildren from Meelin National School who received their Confirmation in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel, are pictured with Bishop William Crean, Canon Toby Bluitt, Fr. Denis Stritch PP, School Principal Moira O’ Connor, and their Teachers Breda Costello, Julie Flynn and Niamh Brosnan. Photos by Sheila FitzgeraldKiera Murphy pictured with her parents Carmel and Danny, her sister Aisling and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel Shane Vaughan pictured with his parents Marie and Timmy, his sister Sarah and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel Liam Sheahan pictured with his Dad Christopher, his sister Chloe and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel Deon Field pictured with his parents Margaret and Gerald, his sister Megan and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel Aisling McAuliffe pictured with her parents Helena and Michael, her brothers John and Kevin, sister Kiera and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Peter’s Church, RockchapelKatelyn and Ryan McCarthy were confirmed by Bishop William Crean in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel CorkmanToday at 16:30Bishop William Crean was in Rockchapel last week to administer the Sacrament of Confirmation to local schoolchildren and there was a fine turnout at the ceremony in the local church.