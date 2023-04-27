North Cork village of Churchtown to get new state of the art theatre

Churchtown, the village located just seven miles south-west of Charleville, looks set to have a state-of-the-art luxury community theatre if the plans of local entrepreneur Jerry Murphy are to be realised.

He has had a plan drawn up to locate the facility in the existing community centre in the centre of the village.

A comprehensive brochure outlines the proposal in detail, and the changes in use the conversion means for the existing venue. It also provides a background to the tradition of the theatre in the village.

The plan states: ‘Boss Murphy Community Fund is approaching Churchtown Development Association and Churchtown Development Association (Mallow) CLG and the wider community with a proposal to fund the conversion of the existing community centre into a luxury flexible community theatre venue. The upgraded venue would house a tiered 112 seat community theatre/cinema/music venue. The current usable space in the hall would be halved if the plan is to proceed’.

The new theatre facility will be known as the John Murphy Community Theatre. Gerry Murphy is the grandson of John Murphy, who died in 1955 aged eighty years. The theatre would be a not-for-profit community enterprise, which would be owned by the Churchtown Development Association (Mallow) Ltd., which is already a not-for-profit entity, and it would manage the community centre going forward. This, the brochure states, ‘would be more efficient than forming another community organisation to run the theatre’.

The new theatre would have tiered, retractable high-quality seating for 112 patrons, with a floor level, fully equipped stage. A new lighting and sound system would be controlled from a booth that would be constructed in the balcony area of the tiered seating. There would also be adequate storage facilities along with a new foyer, which would be accessed via a new glazed aluminium porch.

The stage area would be surrounded by a proscenium arch, stage curtains, masking drapes and backdrop curtains.

A white cinema projection curtain would also be installed for the showing of films.

Toilets will be located off the foyer area, and all fire, health and safety precautions will be observed in line with government and health and safety regulations.

The hospitality area in the existing foyer will be redesigned, and a selection of bronze sculptures of local personalities from Elizabeth O’Kane’s Boss Murphy Churchtown Art Collection will adorn the entrance area.

A green room overhead will be known as the Christy Danaher Green Room in memory of a local community activist who led the original Churchtown Community Development Association in the early 1970’s.

The Boss Murphy Community Fund (BMCF) was funded by Gerry Murphy and family in 2022 and is managed by Community Foundation Ireland, which is a registered charity (No. 20044886). Gerry is also the founder of the Churchtown Village Renewal Trust, which operated from 1997 to 2017. The trust has rejuvenated the village of Churchtown from a sleepy hamlet to a vibrant community of around 700 people, who have made the picturesque village their home in recent years.

This has been made possible almost solely through the efforts of Gerry Murphy, who now offers the village the unique possibility of owning a theatre which, if realised, will be the envy of many other bigger towns, not alone in the locality but generally throughout the country.

A public meeting, to which all are invited, will be held on the 8th June 2023 at 8pm in the local community centre to gauge the interest of local people, who will determine whether the proposal is adopted, or not, after an in-depth discussion.