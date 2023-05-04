Newtownshandrum Church Choir celebrate 30 years of joy together

The members of Newtownshandrum Church Choir gathered at Springfort Hall Hotel, Newtwopothouse to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the foundation of the choir.

Commenting on the choir achieving this milestone, one of the founder members, Elaine Quinn, recalled: “When the suggestion to start a local choir was first mooted in 1993 nobody could have imagined that it would still be performing stronger than ever 30 years later.

“Over the years a broad and varied repertoire of music has been built up to suit the seasons in the church’s liturgical calendar, with particular emphasis on Christmas and Easter ceremonies.

“Several of today’s choir members have been there from the very start and new members have always been welcomed with open arms.

“Under the stewardship of our choir mistress and organist, Ber Browne, ably assisted over the years by Caitriona O’Mahony, as well as Sr. Margaret in the earlier years, the choir has not only stayed the course but has gone from strength to strength. It is testament to their dedication, and to the choir’s belief in the importance of its ministry to our church, and it’s place in the community, that it has come out the other side of the recent pandemic unscathed.

“Marc Anthony once said that if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life.

“There is another beautiful statement attributed to St. Augustine which says he who sings well prays twice, so long as it is from love. It’s fair to say that they pretty much sum up the choir’s attitude.

“Those once-weekly choir practices on a Tuesday night are never seen as a chore but rather as an opportunity to meet with friends, socialise, chat, laugh and, of course, sing our hearts out. The regular commitment of the rehearsals, and the camaraderie they bring, have been integral in keeping our unity and purpose. As with any hobby or pursuit, if you don’t practise it and use it, you run the risk of losing it.”

There has been much research undertaken in recent years around the health benefits of singing, particularly group singing. ‘Sing Yourself Better’ (published in September 2017 by the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, in partnership with Sing Ireland, University of Limerick and Workplace Choir of the Year) noted the key benefits of singing in a choir to be increased social connection, improved respiratory health, cognitive stimulation, improved mental health and transcendence from everyday worries and tribulations.

Elaine outlined the benefits of singing, particularly group singing as follows: “Singing releases endorphins and gives people a chance to cultivate their creative side. To lend credence to the study, on Friday night last, at Springfort Hall, we celebrated our anniversary milestone with a beautiful meal, followed by music and song. One song just rolled into the next, with Ber Browne at the keyboard and John Naughton, Tim O’Mullane and Noel O’Brien strumming it out on the guitars. It was lovely to get together socially again; we had missed the choir practices and social functions so much during the restraints of the past three years.

“The power of group singing can be emotional. This is especially true if you are singing spiritual or religious music. Our Church Choir experiences that sense of togetherness every time we celebrate parish occasions with our community, such as First Holy Communion, Confirmation, Christmas, Easter or St. Patrick’s Day.

“The poet Heine once said: “Where words leave off, music begins,” and so too choral music also gives us the opportunity to support our community in times of loss, when words are impossible in that moment.

“Over the course of our 30 years, several of our own members have gone to their eternal reward. We think of them often when we take a trip down memory lane and reminisce, as we have been doing this week. Suaimhneas síoraí dóibh go léir.”

As is bound to be the case over a span of 30 years, this choir has seen much change. Possibly the first big change came with the refurbishment of the church, when the choir sang at masses in the local GAA hall for a time, before taking up their spot near the baptistry when the church was reopened in 1994.

Parish priests have moved on, as is wont to happen in a parish over time, but the choir remains a constant. Fr. Wickham is always so supportive and encouraging in facilitating practices and when planning ceremonies, as were his predecessors.

“There have been many incredible opportunities afforded to our choir throughout the past three decades, from singing for a live televised mass in our refurbished church in 1999 (while still a relatively new choir), to singing in the Basilica for the Diocesan Pilgrimage to Knock in May 2015,” said Elaine.

Traditionally, the choir usually partakes in a festive Christmas Carol busking session at the Charleville Plaza in the lead up to Christmas at the invitation of Charleville Lions Club. Some members have been lucky enough to attend workshops with Liam Lawton, who wrote a lot of the liturgical music that they sing.

There was the opportunity to record a CD called ‘Hope’ with Fr. Pakie Lawton at a recording studio in Fermoy which was launched in December 2006, the proceeds of which went to Action Breast Cancer.

The choir also sang at a diocesan gathering in Mallow racecourse in the earlier years. Another highlight was travelling to Croke Park in 2018 to sing with many other choirs from around the country at a concert to celebrate the visit of Pope Francis as part of the World Meeting of Families. It marked the first visit of a reigning pontiff to the country since 1979.

“It just remains to extend warmest congratulations to the choir on reaching this milestone and best wishes for its continued success. Heres’ to many more years of friendship, song, shared talents, and enthusiasm. As is so often sung, ‘together we can do great things,’” said Elaine.