News from Mallow and the surrounds

Students from the Patrician Academy pictured with teachers Ann Marie Walsh and Regina Glynn and Sheelagh O'Shea of Mallow Tidy Towns during weeding in the school surrounds last Tuesday. Photo's...Eugene Cosgrove

Patrician Academy students Ciaran Heavin, Roman Hogan, Conor O'Sullivan and Evan Victor Collins hard at it weeding near the Academy on Tuesday,

In recent weeks Mallow Library has been advertising for people to join a newly formed group called Mallow Repair Cafe.

The group’s functions include advising people on how to repair broken or damaged household items, including clothing/textiles, electrical goods, bicycles, furniture etc.

Roger Nagle has successfully managed to recruit a number of like-minded volunteers and the first Repair Café will take place in Mallow Library on Saturday, May 6 between 10am and 12.30pm. All are welcome.

Ballyclough and District

Community open day

The Ballyclough and District Community Text Alert Group are hosting an open day on Sunday, May 7, from 12 noon to 3pm in the Ballyclough Community Hall to raise awareness of the services available to households in the local community.

Please come along and visit the display stands and take the opportunity to engage and speak with local groups, Text Alert, Community Gardaí, Fire and Ambulance Services etc who will be on hand to answer any queries you may have.

Also on the day there will be CPR and Defib demonstrations by members of the Community First Responders who play an ever more critical role in responding to medical emergencies in the area.

Refreshments will be available and a raffle fundraiser for a local Ukrainian family whose young son is very ill in Crumlin Hospital in Dublin will also be held. All Welcome.