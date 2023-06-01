News from around Kanturk

Denis Keating, principal of Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk, presenting the Junior Tug of War prize to Emmett O'Shea, Jonatan Skubisz, Liam O'Mahony, Duan Lensley, Holly O'Dea, Clodagh O'Keeffe, Kate Healy and Lucy O'Connell at the Scoil Mhuire annual sports day.

Scoil Mhuire Kanturk transition year students have won an award in the ‘From Foal to Race’ competition run by Horse Racing Ireland and Agri Aware. The ‘From Foal to Race’programme presented Transition Year students with a comprehensive overview of the horse racing industry with a strong focus on increasing awareness of the careers that feature throughout the foal to race story. Some of the featured career case studies include jockeys, digital marketing and nominations. The programme features topics relevant to the Leaving Certificate cycle in the areas of biology, business, agricultural science and design and communication. The runner-up prize in the national competition went to Danielle O'Connor, Rachel Morton and Sarah Archdeacon of Scoil Mhuire. The girls put in excellent work throughout the programme and documented their efforts through a video presentation. They interviewed racehorse trainer Michael Winters, fundraised for the Injured Jockeys Association and disseminated their learnings to the whole school.

Principal Denis Keating presenting the Senior Girls 3K prizes to Amy Green Linehan, Grainne O'Sullivan and Marit Landau at the Scoil Mhuire annual Sports Day.

Rebecca Harms, Ellen Rainsford, Elio Noreno, Federica Serra, Ben Fehan, Ryan Healy and Ryan O'Dwyer were the winners of the Senior Tug of War at the Scoil Mhuire annual Sports Day.

With Colin Walsh involved with the Cork U20 hurlers in the All-Ireland final v Offaly and Anthony Nash as part of the team management, all roads lead to Thurles on this Sunday, June 4.

Cork came through a tough Munster campaign, defeating Clare in the final recently but will be up against an Offaly side who have fanatical support as they bid to put last year’s All-Ireland Minor hurling final defeat behind them.

Best wishes to Colin and Anthony and the Cork U20 hurling team and management on Sunday.

Tickets are now on sale via ticketmaster or from participating Super Valu stores. With Kanturk clubman Colin Walsh involved on the team and Anthony Nash part of the team management it would be great to see a great level of support from Kanturk travel to attend and support our club members.

In the All-Ireland Senior football round robin qualifiers, Cork defeated Louth at Navan on Saturday last, May 27th and now host Kerry in round two at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on this Saturday 3rd June at 3pm.

Kerry lost first time out to Mayo and will be aiming to take the two league points on offer, but Cork will be buoyed by last Saturday’s victory and will embrace the Kerry test.

Kanturk’s Tommy Walsh went off injured last day out and will most likely miss the game. Paul Walsh is also involved and will hope to see game time against the kingdom.

Best wishes to both on this Saturday.

Senior Leagues

Kanturk hosted Carrigtwohill in the Red FM division 1 hurling league on Sunday last and came up short, losing out on the slenderest of margins on a final score of Kanturk 0-12 Carrigtwohill 0-13.

Attention turns to football this weekend with an away trip to O’Donovan Rossa listed for 11.30am on Sunday morning June 4th. While efforts are being made to move the game to an alternative date so as not to clash with the All-Ireland U20 hurling final, agreement has yet to be reached.