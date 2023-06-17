Mallow Rugby Club community coaching programme reaches out to 2,800 school kids

A new innovative rugby programme for girls, supported by McDonald’s Mallow, and for boys and girls supported by Mallow RFC, delivered hundreds of fun rugby sessions over the course of the 2022/2023 school year in 15 primary schools and two secondary schools. As Anne Ronayne, McDonalds Mallow, stated: “Giving back is an essential part of the way we operate and McDonald’s Mallow is proud to support girls’ rugby in our local schools.” The programme, which is supported by Munster Rugby, provided fun rugby sessions for girls aged 6 to 16 years in the Convent Primary School, St. Mary’s Secondary School, and Davis College. It also delivered sessions to boys and girls in 14 other primary schools in and around Mallow. As Labhrás Hickey at Gaelscoil Thomáis Dáibhís in Mallow stated, the school was delighted to have Mallow Rugby Club involved in their physical education programme and every child in the school engaged in rugby drills and skills over a period of six weeks. Sessions were delivered by Maebh O’Riordan, Club Community Resource Officer, Munster Rugby, assisted by local volunteers. Colman Lane of Baltydaniel National School stated: “From our junior infants to sixth class, our students wholeheartedly enjoyed Maebh’s engaging sessions, which served as an exceptional introduction to the world of rugby”. The programme was structured to ensure that all the girls and boys learned skills and participated in non-contact games in a safe and enjoyable environment as well as learning about teamwork. Aislinn Ronayne of McDonald’s Mallow said: “The Girls Schools Rugby Programme provides an opportunity for girls to learn about rugby, develop skills, have fun, and get a good ‘run around’ for their physical and mental wellbeing”. More than 300 girls at secondary school level and approximately 1,100 girls in primary schools participated in the programme. Overall participation, including boys and girls in the 17 schools, was approximately 2,800 children. Mallow Rugby Club would like to thank McDonald’s Mallow and Munster Rugby for this support of the CCRO programme. Thanks also to the teachers in the 17 schools that participated in the sessions. Plans are already being developed for a CCRO programme in schools in the 2023/2024 school year and for more information contact Freddie at ftf21262@gmail.com

Changing of the guard at Speakeasy Toastmasters

As the Speakeasy Toastmaster year ends, it’s time to reflect on the accomplishments and growth of the club. The club had a year filled with exciting meetings, inspiring speeches, and supportive members. New members joined and experienced members took on leadership roles, all contributing to the success of the club. It is now time for a change of guard in the club’s leadership. Farewell to Jillian Harris, the outgoing club president, who has led the club with passion and dedication. And welcome Pat Sexton, the new club president, who brings fresh ideas and enthusiasm to the role. The election for all club officers was held recently and it is exciting to see what the new leadership team has in store when the club resumes meetings in early September. Throughout the year membership grew and developed their public speaking and leadership skills. Members delivered their first speeches, and others took on challenging roles such as Toastmaster and Table Topics Master, while other members completed their chosen speech pathway, a testament to their commitment to personal growth and development. The club has also been active in the wider Toastmasters community and have attended area and division contests, where some of the best speakers in the region compete. One of the highlights of the year was the success in Liverpool last month of incoming president, Pat Sexton, who having won area and division rounds also won at District level. The club have hosted their own club contests, where members have had the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against each other. Looking back, the club are proud of what they accomplished as a club. Like the Phoenix, they have risen from the ashes of Covid, developed skills, and built strong relationships with each other and the wider community. In conclusion, a big thank you to all club members for their contributions to the club’s success and thanks to you, the readers, for your interest in the weekly newspaper articles. Wishing everyone happy and safe summer holidays and looking forward to September, when the club resume where they left off. The club salute the successful year just past and here’s to an even better one to come! For further information on Speakeasy Toastmasters see: www.speakeasytoastmasters.com Facebook: Speak Easy Toastmasters Alternatively, contact President Pat Sexton on 086-1564567.

Young and old take part in Mallow Corpus Christi Procession

The Mallow annual Corpus Christi Procession took place last Thursday evening in very favourable weather. Led by Church sarcristan David Walsh, the procession proceeded through Main Street after 7.30pm Mass in St. Mary’s Church. Fathers Andrew Carvill, Damien Lynch and Thomas Lane officiated at the event which also included loan piper Michael Heaney, son of the late musician and singer David Heaney, and children who recently received First Holy Communion and Confirmation. Several local people also acted as stewards. After the procession Benediction was held the Church Of The Resurrection.