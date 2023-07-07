Mallow music marathon to support Damien Horgan, in intensive care in Vietnam

The music marathon is to help with the ongoing medical costs of Damian Horgan’s treatment in Ho Chi Min Hospital in Vietnam.

Saturday August 12 is marked in as the date for a 12 hour musical marathon which will be staged in Ocana’a Bar in Mallow.

The event is a fundraiser to assist with outgoing costs for Damien Horgan’s medical care at the Intensive Care Unit at Ho Chi Min Hospital in Vietnam.

49-year-old Damien, originally from Doneraile, suffered extensive life-threatening injuries in a motorbike crash in Vietnam on April 26.

The chief organiser of the music marathon, and MC for the day, is Johnny Bongos Horgan who has at this juncture over 20 musical acts confirmed to perform on the day.

Perfoming on the day are Caoimhe Daly (12 noon), Maeve and Ciara Sheehan (12.30pm), Andrew Foley (1pm), Lilliana Incz (1.30pm), Jerry O’Callaghan (2pm), Noel Walsh (2.30pm), Johnny Guitar (3pm), Ellie O’Brien (3.30pm), Hank Wedel (4pm), Colin Landers (4.30pm), traditional session (5pm to 6.30pm), Sean Barrow (6.30pm), Nataliia Yevtushenko (7pm), Noely and GAZ (7.30pm), James Barry (8pm), Two And A Half Men (8.30pm), Pat and Billy (9pm), Aisling Corrigan (9.30pm), Denny and Co, (10pm), Majella Murphy (10.30pm) and N.T.N.N (11pm).

The organisers also request people to sell tickets in a raffle on the day and sponsored prizes will be very welcome.

Special thanks for the venue to Kevin and Darren Owens.