Mallow man Pat Sexton heads to Liverpool with trio of speaking finals wins

Pat Sexton who took first place at division level in the Speakeasy Toastmaster International Speech contest and the Speech Evaluation contest recently.

Last week saw the division final of Toastmasters contests. The division in question covers North Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary. The competitions that took place were the International Speech Contest and the Speech Evaluation Contest.

Having gone through club and area rounds, three Speakeasy members had got as far as the division final, Marie Fitzpatrick, Bobby Buckley, and Pat Sexton. Having three members competing at this level is an achievement for any club, but Speakeasy has a record of not just competing but winning! Last week was no different.

A tremendous performance was put in by all three Speakeasy competitors.

The International Speech Contest does what it says it its title, winners go through club, area, division and district rounds, and if successful compete in the US at International level.

The Speech evaluation contest, whereby the competitor gives an evaluation of a speech given for demonstration purposes, goes as far as District level. Competitors are judged by a panel of experienced Toastmasters and the best evaluation and the best speech wins the day. The district in which the Speakeasy club lies includes the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and much of England.

The demonstration speech for the evaluation contest was a reflective talk about life lessons. The story of the Wizard of Oz was used as backdrop to explain the message that the speaker wanted to relay.

Marie Fitzpatrick, in her evaluation, gave warm, well-structured and meaningful comments on this very fine speech. Marie’s capacity to listen, understand and give constructive feedback is valued in the Speakeasy club and being a contestant at this level was well and truly befitting for her.

Pat Sexton also took part in this contest and Pat is extremely proficient as a speaker and as an evaluator. His evaluation took first place on the evening, which means he now goes forward to the District final which takes place in Liverpool in May.

Pat is no stranger to district finals having competed and won in many of the contests during his 30-plus years as a toastmaster.

That wasn’t the end of Pat’s winning streak last week as he was also a competitor in the International Speech Contest. Along with Bobby Buckley, both flew the flag for Speakeasy and their reward was to stand on the podium of success. Booby was placed third in the contest and Pat took first place.

Pat therefore is also through to the District final of this contest in May. One win is an achievement, two is an impressive bonus but what do you say about someone who has three district competitions on the same weekend? Earlier in the year Pat competed and made it through the club, area and division levels for the Table Topics contest, to compete at the district final of this contest in May. Pat is going to be one busy man in Liverpool and proudly representing the Speakeasy club in the Table Topics final, the International Speech contest and The Speech Evaluation contest final.

Fortunately, this type of itinerary invigorates the same said contestant. All in Speakeasy wish Pat the very best. He is a tremendous ambassador for the club and for the Toastmaster’s organisation.

Speakeasy’s next meeting is on Thursday, May 4 at 8pm in the Hibernian Hotel. All are welcome.