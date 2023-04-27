Mallow celebrates Jude Barry with special gig

Jude's son Barry performing at the Bridge House on Sunday evening.

Pictured at Jude's Gig on Sunday were Geraldine Egan, Michelle O'Sullivan, Grace O'Callaghan, Sinead Ferris, Orla Cooney and Tina O'Sullivan.

Hank Wedel, Billy Attridge and Johnny Bongos Horgan performing at the Bridge House. Photos: Eugene Cosgrove

Jude Barry pictured with close friends at the Bridge House on Sunday.

Valerie O'Mahony and daughter Diane pictured at the Jude Gig on Sunday.

At the Jude Barry gig on Sunday were Alice Cummins, Billy Barry, Paul Cummins and Phil Barry.

A very special afternoon to honour the hugely popular Jude Barry was held at the Bridge House on Sunday evening.

Her many friends gathered for a musical session which featured her son Barry, Hank Wedel, Billy Attridge, Johnny Bongos Horgan, Kieran O’Callaghan, Jack Ward, Sean Barrow, Kevin and T.J.Willis, Marian Quirke and Pierce Enderson performing to a very appreciative audience.

Family members were also present at the event which began at 4pm and ended at 8pm.

This event was a very warm presentation with so many attending and supporting the wonderful Jude Barry.