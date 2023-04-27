Mallow celebrates Jude Barry with special gig
Eugene CosgroveCorkman
A very special afternoon to honour the hugely popular Jude Barry was held at the Bridge House on Sunday evening.
Her many friends gathered for a musical session which featured her son Barry, Hank Wedel, Billy Attridge, Johnny Bongos Horgan, Kieran O’Callaghan, Jack Ward, Sean Barrow, Kevin and T.J.Willis, Marian Quirke and Pierce Enderson performing to a very appreciative audience.
Family members were also present at the event which began at 4pm and ended at 8pm.
This event was a very warm presentation with so many attending and supporting the wonderful Jude Barry.