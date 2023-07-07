Macroom under age hurlers teams are enjoying the Summer games

The Laochra Óg Under 10 team which recently took the field

THE Laochra Óg Club are fielding several teams across the age grades these days and those players are getting plenty of practice on their hurling skills, this column is informed in the latest despatch from the club’s hardworking PRO, Siobhán O’Shea.

The Laochra Óg Under 12 camogie team spent an evening on Banna Strand recently, getting in some practice on their skills on the beach. They subequently had a good outing against Castlelyons and while the Avondhu side beat them, they displayed great spirit and battled away throughout the game.

The Under 10 girls played a blitz in Blarney recently and had a great evening of sport while the Under 16 camogie panel played Castlelyons and came away with a well earned win.

The lads of the Under 17 hurling squad also enjoyed some success when they beat Rossa Gabriels. They were seven points down early in the second half - but still managed to win by seven points.

There’s a lesson there for us all. It ain’t over till it’s over!