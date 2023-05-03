Macroom citizens planning an early start for Darkness Into Light

Macroom's Darkness Into Lights will gather here in the Town Square on Saturday morning and the walk gets underway at 4.15am with tea, coffee and some snacks at Macroom GAA Pavillion afterwards.

NEXT Saturday morning the nation will awake earlier than usual to take part in one of the most uplifting events of the year as people put on their walking shoes to greet the dawn and participate in the Darkness Into Light event which is in aid of Pieta House.

It’s a tragic fact of life that we all know someone who, through the illness of depression, has taken their own life. It’s all too prevalent throughout society, few are spared that heart-numbing grief of losing a close friend or relative through suicide.

The event in Macroom is looking like it will be well attended as it has the support of local clubs such as Macroom FC which sent us a reminder along with its other news.

So let’s move on to that other news from Macroom FC.

The club’s senior team had a ‘season defining’ 3-1 victory over Carrigtwohill United and securing a place in the top 8 of the league.

The Under 15 boys team had a good 2-1 win over Riverstown while the U13 side had two local cup wins recently. First they travelled to Whitegate in East Cork to play Corkbeg and came away with a fine 1-0 win. The winner was scored by Ryan Brophy and Macroom had great outings from Ciaran Coleman, Micheal O’ Connor, David Condon and David Bradley.

After two good wins in the Eddie Healy cup, the U11s travelled to Ovens to play Lakewood Athetic.

Macroom lost out to a good home side but played brilliantly on the night. The other U11 side entertained Park Utd at the Town Park in a non compeitive fixture and performed very well once more. In Academy news the U7s took on Lakewood Athletic while the U10 sides played Mallow Town at Murrayfield and Lakewood Athletic away. The U9 teams had two away games and sent squads to play Strand Utd and Avondale Utd.