Kanturk Matters: Boxing club’s Jim McConville is Kanturk Person of the Month

Congratulations to Banteer National School who were the Scoil Mhuire Town League Girls Champions for 2023. They won a very tight final against Kilbrin National School on a scoreline of 15-13. Anina May Cremin, who was the MVP of the tournament, was commended for her fantastic performances.

Kanturk and District Community Council and sponsor Cherryblossoms Childcare are delighted to announce that the April Person Of The Month award winner is Jim McConville of Kanturk Boxing Club.

Jim has been training children for many years and with great success. The club’s boxers have won local, regional, national and international awards, and the future looks great for further honours.

Another worthy, deserving winner whose dedication to his sport has seen children excel in a sport they may never have tried. Congratulations Jim, the award is very well deserved.

GOLF CLASSIC

Our first golf classic takes place this bank holiday Monday at Kanturk Golf Club.

The response to this event has been fantastic. All team slots have been filled and we are really looking forward a very enjoyable day. Local businesses have been very supportive to us which we really appreciate.

Also, a big shout out to Kanturk Golf Club for all their help in organising this which we are hoping to make an annual event. With a bit of luck our chairman, Gerard Greaney, might participate next year.

Finally, we would just like to thank all the players and hope they enjoy their round of golf.

Flower and Garden Club demonstration

Kanturk Flower and Garden Club will meet on Wednesday night, 3rd May in The Temperance Hall, Strand Street at 8pm with guest floral demonstrator Chris Bailey.

This is a floral workshop night, held in conjunction with Kanturk Arts Festival and Chris will demonstrate two simple arrangements. Everyone is welcome to take part or simply watch. It costs only €5, with refreshment also served.

Details of the club’s annual outing in June will also be announced – names and deposits will be taken on the night.

Monthly Mass in Honour of St Pio

THE monthly Mass in honour of St Pio in St Joseph’s Church, Lismire is on Wednesday, 3rd May at 8pm; everyone welcome.

MABS at Kanturk Library

Kanturk Library will host Mabs on Wednesday, 10th May.

MABS adviser Jacklyn Foley will be in Kanturk Library from 10am to 12 noon.

Darkness into Light 2023

The annual Darkness Into light walk in aid of Pieta House will take place on the morning of May 6th commencing in the Edel Quinn Hall at 4.15 am.

Register online by going on to Darkness into light.ie

Registration costs are: Adult €26, Child 6 to 17 years €5, Family 2 adults +5 children max €62, Senior/ Jobseeker/Student €21.

Kanturk Mens Shed will hold a registration evening in the Trade Union hall on Friday evening, April 28th between 6pm and 8pm for those who want to pay by cash.

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club News

The Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club’s Jackie Daly and Liam Casey Competition results:

Danny Murphy 6 points, Alan Sexton 2 points, Maurice Cashman 3 points, Richard Harnedy 5 points, Sam Ahern 2 points and John Breen 2 points, Eugene O’Sullivan 2 points, Ned Kelleher 2 points.

Kanturk Soccer Club Lotto Draw

There was no winner of the Jackpot in Kanturk Soccer Club’s weekly Lotto draw on Saturday 22nd April.

The numbers drawn were 6, 40, 25, 8; bonus number 11. The bonus number winner was Liz Crawford, Kanturk. Lucky dip winners were: Paddy Hassett, Kilroe; Tom Linehan c/o Maura; Aiden O’Keeffe, online; Mary Lynch, Burtons Place; Aoife O’Connor, Kanturk; Mary Crowley, St Theresa’s Place.

Next week’s jackpot will be €4,900. Tickets for Kanturk Soccer Club’s lotto will be on sale outside Kanturk Credit Union and in Spar forecourt on Saturday from 9am to 1pm. If you’r not in you can’t win. Thanks again to all who support Kanturk AFC.

KILBRIN GAA GOLF CLASSIC

Kilbrin GAA will be putting the hurleys and footballs aside for one day to stage a club golf classic in Kanturk on Saturday, May 20.

Organisers hope to raise some much needed funds to further develop facilities at their club complex.

Entering a team of three costs €150 or sponsorship of Tee Box or Green for €50. Tee-off times must be booked by contacting Sean McAuliffe on 087- 2331518 or Michael Dennehy on 087- 2427841.