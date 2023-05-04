Kanturk GAA supporters pay tribute as Peter Leneghan retires

Three generations of Kanturk gaels doing the business in 2022 with their respective clubs, back row, from left: Simon Leneghan, with U17 county hurling and All-Ireland champions; Tony Leneghan, Andrew Leneghan, U21 football champions (Mallow), Martin Leneghan, St Michaels, Blackrock, senior football champions; John Leneghan, Kanturk; Shaun Leneghan, junior city football champions; Peter Leneghan, junior hurling league champions, and, front centre, Peter Lenghan Senior, president, Kanturk juvenile club with the county senior football trophy.

When most people that would go to a GAA match in Kanturk over the years going back as far as I can remember, and maybe before that, the first person that you would meet would be Peter Leneghan, who was the man at the gate with the bag over his shoulder collecting the entry fee.

He was the first person of the Kanturk Club to welcome everyone to the game. This was a job that had to be done, not the most glamorous job of a club but the divisional board would insist on it being done. Peter was willing and able to do any job that needed to be done in the running of the club during his time of active duty, which spanned many years.

Peter would have had many positions in the club, including club chairman, team selector and he is currently president of the juvenile club.

They say behind every good man there’s a great woman and the driving force behind Peter is his wife, Rita, of 64 years. Peter and Rita celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary last week and may they celebrate many more years together.

It is known that if you throw a pebble into a lake it will make ripples far and wide, and when Peter and Rita had their family they did like the pebble in the lake - they made ripples throughout the county with their grandchildren playing with their clubs in all Cork competitions. They created a dynasty that will have an impact for many years in GAA life.

When Peter became a member of Kanturk GAA Club those many years ago little did he think his actions then would result in three generations of the Lenghan family ensuring that there would be three generations of Kanturk Gaels doing the business with their respective clubs.

A big part of Peter’s week is getting the results of all the games that were played during the weekend to include all inter-county games but most important is the club results and especially all the results of his beloved Kanturk.

We hope that Peter will be keeping an eye on the results for many years to come.