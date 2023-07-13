Kanturk dementia battler Kevin Quaid now starring in a Netflix documentary

Kevin Quaid after getting the tattoo of the shell logo for the Camino walk.

The film crew setting up at Barrett’s in Kanturk for the documentary but which turned out to be a mighty night.

POPULAR Kanturk man Kevin Quaid - living the best he can and doing his best with a diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia - is now the focus of a documentary which is a pilot series for Netflix for people who have different types of dementia from all over the world.

Because people with dementia are sometimes treated horrendously in other countries, the message of the documentary is to educate people to the possibility of living with your ailment as Kevin Quaid has. Diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, Kevin has not only come to terms with his own condition but has also written books on living with dementia and has become a dementia ambassador, giving talks to others to help them cope also.

Now, journalist, bestselling author and Atlantic Fellow for Equity in Brain Health Fernando Aguzzoli arrived with a film crew to Ireland to make a pilot documentary. This documentary will be aired all around the world and it will be a big comfort for all those with dementia and for those caring for someone with dementia.

Meanwhile, Kevin walked 40km of the Camino de Compostella a few weeks ago with seven other people with a diagnosis of different types of dementia, mainly the Alzheimer type. They were all from different countries and the documentary began as they walked each day together with their carers and supporters.

The crew then travelled to Kanturk to film Kevin in his home last week. They filmed many places around the town, the beautiful parks, rivers, bridges and, of course, Kanturk Castle. They also filmed him in Patricia’s Daily Grind Café, where Kevin and his wife, Helena, started the first dementia café in the area. This has now relocated to the Culturlann in Newmarket and is held on one Thursday a month from 11am to 1pm.

They also filmed at Banteer Station where they got some lovely footage of the Irish Rail trains.

The following day they travelled to Kevin’s home county, Limerick, where he was born and reared, across the border in Broadford and got some lovely shots of the Broadford Ashford Walking Trails by the lake and the spectacular views of the Mullaghareirk Mountains.

While primarily focusing on dementia, the documentary will show what Ireland has to offer to others who may be suffering.

Barrett’s Bar in Kanturk was set up early on the second morning of filming and they spent four hours there filming for two documentaries, one is called ‘walking the talk’ and that’s about the Camino, and the second interview was for the Netflix documentary.

After all the hard work the group had a mighty night at Ned Barrett’s premises in Kanturk which was the venue for music, song and dance. This was a fantastic opportunity to highlight our traditional Irish music on this documentary.

Noreen Murphy Clery, who works in Kanturk Hospital, explained the background to their musical instruments and also played her wonderful music with the help of Colleen Angland and Darragh Twomey, while Kevin, his brother Tim and his dad accompanied them on the bodhran.

It was a night of great craic as other friends and family joined in and sang their favourite songs and put on a fantastic show for the visiting crew.

Then they went to Dublin by train and on to Dublin and Croke Park, where they filmed a lot about the wonderful stadium and toured the stadium as well as filming pitchside.

The grand finale was in Dublin with Kevin getting his first ever tattoo, which was the Camino shell. A pact was agreed on the Camino that all who were ‘walking the talk for dementia’ would get that tattoo to show solidarity to all those other people around the world living with dementia of any type.

This Kevin Quaid is ‘A Man You Don’t Meet Everyday’.