Historic promotion for Kanturk senior soccer side

On Tuesday, June 6, Kanturk AFC Senior players achieved something which is likely to never be topped by winning promotion to Division 1 of the Munster Senior League in what is just their second year at this level. Heart, unity, passion, togetherness and a team spirit like no other squad are the main reasons for this unprecedented successful season. Led by Captain Martin O’Riordan, who typifies everything good about this team and was playing in his 20th season in a row for the seniors, he and this team will go down in the history of Kanturk AFC as the best we have seen. There were many downs this season but how they bounced back from them and stuck at it is a credit to everyone. Everyone throughout the season has played their part within the squad to earn this success. Kanturk AFC thanks team manager Johnny Lynch, coaches Don O’Mahony and Aidan Mernagh for their commitment to the team. Kanturk AFC want to thank their sponsors and supporters who were behind the lads all the way. They will now enjoy the celebrations, take a few well deserved weeks off and look forward to testing themselves at an even higher level next season. The club will hold an awards night for the team in Bob’s on the Green on July 1st, and everyone is welcome.

Kanturk AFC AGM Kanturk AFC’s annual general meeting will be held at the club grounds in Gurteenard at 7.30pm on Friday, June 16th. The AGM is the most important meeting of every club so it is important that all parents and adult club members should attend.

Soccer Club Lotto Draw There was no winner of the Jackpot in Kanturk Soccer Club’s weekly Lotto draw on Saturday 10th June. Numbers drawn: 26, 4, 5, 21 and the Bonus Number was 33. Winner of the bonus number draw was Hannah Cunningham, Kanturk. Lucky Dips winners were Ger O’Sullivan, Kanturk, Cian Dineen, Knocknagree, Noreen O’Donoghue, Kanturk, Johnny Castle, Kanturk, Peader Aspel, Kanturk and Cathy O’Donovan, Newmarket (on line). Next week’s jackpot is €5,100 and tickets will be outside Kanturk Credit Union and in Spar forecourt on Saturday from 9am to 1pm. Don’t forget if you’re not in you can’t win. Thanks again to all who support Kanturk AFC.

Important win for hurlers

Kanturk Senior hurlers gained an important away victory over Fr O’Neills in the Red FM division 1 county league. One never gets much change from an away fixture with Fr O’Neills but Kanturk secured a 2-18 to 1-17 victory which gives them hope of retaining their division 1 league status. The one point home defeat to Carrigtwohill could come home to haunt Kanturk as it is the East Cork side who are battling with Kanturk to remain in division one of the league. Carrigtwohill have it in their own hands to secure their division one place and must hope to get something from their remaining games at home to Erins Own and away to Charleville while Kanturk face Douglas at home in their last game and need to get a positive result while hoping Carrigtwohill slip up along the way. The last game in the Cork Credit Unions Division two is a home game with Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaigh (Ballingeary) with Kanturk needing victory to retain their league status while the Muskerry side should survive with a share of the spoils. The game takes place at Kanturk on this Sunday 18th June with an 11-30am start. In Juvenile affairs, the Kanturk U12 hurlers are away to Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels in the Rebel Og North U12HL G4 on Monday 19th June at 6.30pm.

Keep it up: Kanturk leading anti-litter challenge

All in Kanturk Tidy Towns Committee are absolutely thrilled to have taken first place in phase two of the Cork County Council Environment Department anti-litter challenge. The third and final phase of the anti-litter challenge began on Monday, June 12 and finishes on Wednesday 21st. They are asking EVERYONE to please, please be extra diligent when disposing of litter and cigarette butts. Every cigarette butt is counted and points are dropped when they are counted. Let’s stay on top of the table now that we are there but we need all the town working together so let’s do this.

Official Opening and Blessing of Scoil Naomh Pádraig The Official opening and Blessing of Scoil Naomh Pádraig is taking place this Friday, June 23rd at 11am. Bishop Crean, patron of the school, and Ms. Norma Foley T.D., Minister for Education will be attending. Everybody is welcome to attend. If unavailable to come, the ceremony will be live streamed. You can access the link for this on our school website. www.kanturkns.com

Kanturk Arts Summer Festival Kanturk Arts Festival will host an outdoor photography exhibition in the O’Brien Street Park, Kanturk. The exhibition is open to everyone. Send your entry (1 image per person) to photoskanturkarts@gmail.com before 23rd June. Images need to be JPG and 2MB to be suitable for printing. Images will be on display for July and August.

Kanturk & District and Community Council Social dancing continues every Tuesday night between 8 and 10pm in the Edel Quinn Hall and everyone is welcome. Yoga classes continue every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the temperance hall. Please contact Simon on 0873379121 for bookings and information.

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club News RESULTS from the Pat Kiely Shield played in Ballyvourney: 1st London 8 points, Dunderrow 7 points, and Banteer 5 points. Challenge score: Ned Kelleher, Danny Murphy and Maurice Cashman beat Eugene O’Sullivan, Richard Harnedy and Sam Ahern for the last shot The Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club’s Jackie Daly and Liam Casey Competition results: Danny Murphy 11 points, Alan Sexton 3 points, Maurice Cashman 10 points, Richard Harnedy 10 points, Sam Ahern 7 points, John Breen 6 points, Eugene O’Sullivan 5 points, Ned Kelleher 9 points, Dean Sexton 3 points, Edmond Sexton 3 points.