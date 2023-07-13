Former Kanturk Parish Priest, Canon John Tarry PE, passes away

Canon John served as Parish Priest of Kanturk and Lismire from 1992 to 2008. During that time his dedication to his pastoral ministry was exemplary.

While here in the parish he applied himself to the renovation of Kanturk church and the upgrading of Lismire church, along with the parochial and curate’s houses. He was also involved in the building project at Lismire National School.

Canon Terry’s vision was to include education for everybody at every stage of life’s journey – from pre-school education to adult education. He would be very pleased with our new school, Scoil Naomh Pádraig, officially opened recently.

Fr John lived a very full life and right up to the end was assisting in the Parish of Cloyne since his retirement up to three weeks ago.

In addition to his pastoral work, Canon Terry made enormous contributions to music and liturgy in the Irish church.

The following was written by Rev. Patrick Jones, former director of the National Centre for Liturgy in Maynooth and former executive secretary for Liturgy of the Irish Bishops Conference:

“John, after ordination to the priesthood in 1958 and teaching in St. Colmans College, Fermoy, was able to bring his enthusiasm for music and, in particular, Gregorian Chant to a wider audience. He was a tutor in the department of music at UCC and brought the Ward Method of teaching music through summer courses. He had trained as a teacher of this method with Dr Mary Berry, its leading exponent in Britain.

“The Second Vatican Council (1962-65) brought an increased interest in music. John was very soon a member of the promotion of music in our worship, at a national level, becoming a member of the Bishop’s Commission for Liturgy. The Council for Liturgy and as the Irish Commission for Liturgy before 2010 is the primary agency charged with the renewal of worship and John was a member for over 50 years until retiring in 2020.

“John was a member of the original church music panel, which became the Advisory Committee on Church Music. He had a powerful memory of the events of those years, including the publication of Mass settings for the liturgy celebrated in the vernacular, the founding of the Irish Church Music Association in 1969, the establishment of the Schola Cantorum at St Finian’s College, Mullingar in 1970 and the publication of the Veritas Hymnal in 1973. John wassecretary of the Advisory Committee on Church Music for many years before becoming rúnaí of the new Coiste Comhairleachum an Liotúirge i nGaeilge in 1993. This gave him great satisfaction with his love of the language and of music.

“His skill as a secretary enabled the Coiste to provide the Irish translation of many of the books we use at worship, in particular the new edition of An Leabhar Aifrinn Rómánach in use since 2017.

“John’s memory may well be kept alive in a very special way through his composition of the Song of Farewell, Receive his/her soul; used at many of our funerals since 1992. Singing it is a sign of our appreciation of his work in church music and his gentle enthusiasm for liturgy which brings us to God, now and for ever.

“We offer our condolences to his family, relatives and friends, and our sincere gratitude for Fr John’s ministry among us in our parish. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”