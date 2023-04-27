Families in their finery celebrate Confirmation Day in Derrinagree

Cork Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Local Notes Home > Regionals > Cork > Local Notes Families in their finery celebrate Confirmation Day in DerrinagreeChildren from Dromagh National School were confirmed by Bishop Ray Browne in Derrinagree Church, with Fr. Joseph Tarrant, Canon Jack Fitzgerald, Dromagh School Principal James McAuliffe, Fr. Barty O’ Doherty and Fr. Jim Kennelly. Photos by Sheila FitzgeraldRóisín O’ Shea with her Mum Orla and her Nan Kathleen on her Confirmation Day in Derrinagree ChurchAlice Golden pictured with her parents Majella and John, her brothers Eoin and Paul and Bishop Ray Browne on her Confirmation Day in Derrinagree Church Sorcha Dowling pictured with her parents Caroline and David, her brother Jayden and Bishop Ray Browne on her Confirmation Day in Derrinagree ChurchJuliette Kelleher and Amy De Freitas pictured on their Confirmation day in Derrinagree Church Children from Derrinagree National School were confirmed by Bishop Ray Browne in Derrinagree Church, with Fr. Joseph Tarrant, Canon Jack Fitzgerald, Fr. Barty O’ Doherty, Fr. Jim Kennelly and School Principal Andrius O’ SullivanSorcha Dowling and Joanne Kelleher received their Confirmation in Derrinagree ChurchChildren from Rathcoole National School were confirmed by Bishop Ray Browne in Derrinagree Church, with Fr. Joseph Tarrant, Canon Jack Fitzgerald, Fr. Barty O’ Doherty, Fr. Jim Kennelly, their Teacher Frank O’ Leary and School Principal Michael HoranDermot O’ Keeffe was confirmed by Bishop Ray Browne in Derrinagree ChurchLucy Daly pictured with her parents Marie and Cathal, her sister Emma and Bishop Ray Browne on her Confirmation Day in Derrinagree Church Leo O’ Keeffe pictured with his parents Liz and John and Bishop Ray Browne on his Confirmation Day in Derrinagree ChurchGearóid Sheahan, Dermot O’ Keeffe and Aaron Lane received their Confirmation in Derrinagree ChurchLuke Kiely pictured with his parents Maeve and Derry and Bishop Ray Browne on his Confirmation Day in Derrinagree ChurchSheila FitzgeraldCorkmanToday at 16:27It was Confirmation Day in Derrinagree recently and The Corkman’s photographer, Sheila Fitzgerald, to capture the day’s festivities for posterity.