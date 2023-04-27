Cork

Families in their finery celebrate Confirmation Day in Derrinagree

Children from Dromagh National School were confirmed by Bishop Ray Browne in Derrinagree Church, with Fr. Joseph Tarrant, Canon Jack Fitzgerald, Dromagh School Principal James McAuliffe, Fr. Barty O’ Doherty and Fr. Jim Kennelly. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Róisín O’ Shea with her Mum Orla and her Nan Kathleen on her Confirmation Day in Derrinagree Church

Alice Golden pictured with her parents Majella and John, her brothers Eoin and Paul and Bishop Ray Browne on her Confirmation Day in Derrinagree Church

Sorcha Dowling pictured with her parents Caroline and David, her brother Jayden and Bishop Ray Browne on her Confirmation Day in Derrinagree Church

Juliette Kelleher and Amy De Freitas pictured on their Confirmation day in Derrinagree Church

Children from Derrinagree National School were confirmed by Bishop Ray Browne in Derrinagree Church, with Fr. Joseph Tarrant, Canon Jack Fitzgerald, Fr. Barty O’ Doherty, Fr. Jim Kennelly and School Principal Andrius O’ Sullivan

Sorcha Dowling and Joanne Kelleher received their Confirmation in Derrinagree Church

Children from Rathcoole National School were confirmed by Bishop Ray Browne in Derrinagree Church, with Fr. Joseph Tarrant, Canon Jack Fitzgerald, Fr. Barty O’ Doherty, Fr. Jim Kennelly, their Teacher Frank O’ Leary and School Principal Michael Horan

Dermot O’ Keeffe was confirmed by Bishop Ray Browne in Derrinagree Church

Lucy Daly pictured with her parents Marie and Cathal, her sister Emma and Bishop Ray Browne on her Confirmation Day in Derrinagree Church

Leo O’ Keeffe pictured with his parents Liz and John and Bishop Ray Browne on his Confirmation Day in Derrinagree Church

Gearóid Sheahan, Dermot O’ Keeffe and Aaron Lane received their Confirmation in Derrinagree Church

Luke Kiely pictured with his parents Maeve and Derry and Bishop Ray Browne on his Confirmation Day in Derrinagree Church

It was Confirmation Day in Derrinagree recently and The Corkman’s photographer, Sheila Fitzgerald, to capture the day’s festivities for posterity.