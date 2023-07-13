Eclectic line-up set for 6th Mallow Arts Festival

Billy Murphy of Mallow clearing his back line and keeping an eye on the slitor being challenged by two Araglen players during the Mallow - Araglen match in Fermoy last weekend. Photo: Pakie O'Donoghue

Mallow's 6th Arts Festival has a packed programme including concerts with The Frank & Walters and Jack O'Rourke as well as street events such as face painting.

The sixth annual Mallow Arts Festival is ready to roll in the coming weeks with wonderful entertainment for young and old.

Tadhg Curtis and his team have been working full steam for months to ensure that this five day festival will be the best yet. The festival runs from Wednesday, July 26 to Sunday, July 30.

The activities taking to the stages and streets of Mallow include music for all tastes, photographic exhibitions, lessons in movie making, art exhibitions, concerts, writing workshops, audio shows, mural production, porcelain exhibition, stage play, book talks, poetry and proze session, graffiti lessons, film screening, fancy dress parade, childrens workshops, Irish dance session and drawings session, plus much more.

The musical acts on show thoughout the five days include The Frank and Walters in concert, Jack O’Rourke in concert, ‘Remembering Tom Duggan and Briain O Gráda’, The Long Shots, Cór Magh Ealla, d’Uke Ad and Friends, Noel Walsh, Afro Trad Drum Band, Andy Wilson, Tim O’Shea, Johnny Bongos Horgan, John Nyhan, Skazz, Ashling Corrigan, Johnny Guitar, Jonathan Deasy, NTNN, Aine O’Gorman, Victoria Keating, Elaine Howley, The Underscore Orchestra, The Two Larks, Eoin Jordan, Doon Road and The Dagenham Yanks.

Nazareth House Lotto

The numbers drawn in the Nazareth House weekly lotto draw on Thursday, July 6 were 12, 19, 28, 32.

There was no Jackpot winner this week but there were two lucky dip winners. Congratulations to Liz Goggin and Michael Heffernan who won €50 each.

The Jackpot is €10,000 next week. The next draw takes place on today Thursday, July 13 in Nazareth House, Mallow. The organisers would like to thank you all again for your continued support.and would welcome any new agents willing to sell the lotto tickets.

Rosemary’s Anniversary Mass

Rosemary O’Neill, daughter of the former U.S. Speaker Of The House Tip O’Neill, passed away in the U.S. on July 22, 2022 and her First Anniversary Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church in Mallow on Thursday, July 20.

Mallow Bridge Club

Mallow Bridge Club will be providing bridge lessons for beginners in September.

The lessons will start on Wednesday, September 27, from 7 pm to 9 pm, in Mallow Golf Club. The lessons cost €120 for ten lessons. To book lessons, or for further information, contact Moira at 085 8537060