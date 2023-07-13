Cork council hopeful Andrew hopes to ‘Ring’ the changes

Ballyhea native Andrew Ring will be one of at least four candidates bidding to represent Charleville in the forthcoming Cork County Council election in 2024.

Now residing in Charleville, Andrew is a newcomer to the political arena and will be running to win a seat for the Social Democrat Party in the Kanturk electoral area.

He will be in competition with Fianna Fail Councillor Ian Doyle and Fine Gael’s John Paul O’Shea, both of whom will be bidding to retain their seats, while another first timer, Evelyn O’Keeffe, will be running on the Sinn Fein ticket. Andrew was one of two candidates selected to run for the Social Democrat Party at their recent convention, the second being Ciarán McCarthy in Ballincollig.

The Mallow based Iaranród Eireann official said he was “delighted to be selected to try to make a difference for constituents”. He sees the Social Democrats as a young, dynamic party interested in honest politics, and heis anxious to play a role in sorting out the many issues affecting the people of Charleville and area. These include the severe traffic problems in the town and approaches, the failure of Cork County Council to provide a relief road, which is so badly needed, the delay in the M20 motorway, the lack of medical facilities and GP cover, and the inadequate resources inhibiting the local fire service, which is currently not fit for purpose.

He cites the recently announced extension of the medical services to children and adults as a cynical exercise, when many people are presently finding it difficult to get GP services in Charleville, as well as the waste of public money, such as in the RTE debacle, and in other areas where tax payers’ money is being squandered.

The married father of three children is an avid follower of Ballyhea GAA hurling teams, and a noted sports photographer.

He enters the electoral race fully cognisant of the fact that he is up against the well-established parties with big budgets, while he and his colleague and fellow candidate Ciarán McCarthy in Ballincollig will have to make do on a shoestring budget, which is personally funded by the candidates.

However, they feel fully justified in spending their own money to try and make a difference politically to the lives of the people in the constituency by contesting the local election and giving people a choice to elect a Social Democrat to fight their cause forcefully in the council chamber.