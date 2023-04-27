Confirmations in Banteer herald family celebrations

6th Class pupils from Scoil Fhursa Lyre, pictured on their Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer with Bishop William Crean, their Teacher Eimear Boyce and Fr. William Winter PP.

Brother and sister Evan and Hazel O’ Sullivan were confirmed by Bishop William Crean in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

Pupils from Kilcorney National School pictured on their Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer, with Bishop William Crean, their Teacher Gráinne Dineen, Fr. Anthony Sheehan and Fr. William Winter PP.

Joe O’ Neill pictured with his parents Leo and Priscilla, his brothers Peter and Luke and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

Sophie Lane pictured with her parents John and Lisa, her sisters Lucy and Robyn and brother Danny on her Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

Michaela Flynn pictured with her family and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

Michael Farrissey pictured with his family and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

5th Class pupils from Banteer National School pictured on their Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer with Bishop William Crean, Fr. Anthony Sheehan, their Teacher Seán Cronin and Fr. William Winter PP.

6th Class pupils from Banteer National School pictured on their Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer with Bishop William Crean, Fr. Anthony Sheehan, their Teacher Jerry Kelleher and Fr. William Winter PP. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Luke Kearney Long pictured with his parents Helen and Steven, his sister Éabha and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

5th Class pupils from Scoil Fhursa Lyre, pictured on their Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer with Bishop William Crean, their Teacher Eimear Boyce and Fr. William Winter PP.

Darragh Buckley pictured with his parents Christina and Adrian, his sister Rachael brother Byron and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

Ben Vicaire, who received his Confirmation in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer, is pictured with his parents Cornelia and Patrick and his brothers Evan and Anthony

Siobhán O’ Regan pictured with her parents Marie and Malacy, her sisters Aideen and Niamh and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

Pádraig Murphy pictured with his parents Sam and Sinead and his sister Somhairle on his Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

Tadhg Corrigan pictured with his parents Sueann and Frank, his sisters Sinead and Louise and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in St. Fursey’s Church, Banteer

It was Confirmation Day in Banteer recently and everyone was out in their finery to mark the occasion in the Duhallow community.