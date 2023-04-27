Confirmation pupils in Mallow Parish prepare for the big day

Girls in full flight during girls rugby training at St. Joseph's Road last Saturday.

Over the last couple of weeks Mallow Parish Youth Ministry was busy delivering Confirmation retreats to local schools in Mallow including St. Patrick’s National School, Scoil Ghobnatan, Mallow Convent Primary School, Rahan National School and Gaelscoil Thomáis Dáivis.

The young people had a chance to explore the meaning of Confirmatiuon in a different way through worksheets, team work and song as well as exploring their gifts and talents. Fr. Andrew, Fr. Lynch. Fr. Lane and Msgr O’Brien were able to offer Mass on different days.

The retreats were delivered by Mallow Parish Youth Ministry, Bernadette O’Connor and her team as well as Pope John Paul 11 Award students from the Patrician Academy.

Wishing the best of luck to all the young people who are receiving their Confirmation on May 10 and May 11 this year.

2023 Girls Rugby

Mallow Rugby Club had their first day of the Girls rugby “Give it a try” programme on Saturday at the club on St. Joseph’s Road.

There was a mix of girls new to sports and new to rugby as well as some girls who have been playing rugby for a while, which certainly was a fine mix.

The girls were organized into age specific groups and enjoyed fun and challenging rugby activities and noncontact games.

The Mallow Rugby Club’s Girls Give it a Try programme is an 8-week programme costing €10.00 for girls (aged 6 to 14) that have not previously played to have fun, make friends and learn how to play rugby (non contact/tag). Sessions are on Saturdays at 11am and girls are welcome to join the programme at any time over the 8 week period.

For more information contact Neil at 087 655 1126 or neil_sexton@hotmail.com.

Blackwater Valley Darts

The following are the results of last weeks games.

Maureen’s 1- 7 Bridge House; Singles, Oran O’Sullivan 0-3 James Lowe, Andrew Clarke 1-3 Gerry Black 3 (180 Black), Sean Walsh 2 - 3 Eddie O’Rourke, Shane Peacock 0 - 3 Brendan Matthews (Both score 180), Mick Holmes 3 - 1 Alan Foley (Foley 180), David O’Brien 2 - 3 Nicky Sherman. Doubles; O’Brien / Clarke 2 - 3 Sherman / O’Rourke, Peacock / Holmes 0 - 3 Matthews / Black. Russell Inn 7 - 1 Barry’s; Singles; Willie O’Shea 0 - 3 Mikey O;Connor, Peter Heslin 3 - 2 Sean Sweeney (Heslin 105 finish) Timmy O’Sullivan 3 - 1 Alan Ballantyne, John Holland 3 - 1 Tom Biggane (Holland 180), Stephen Connolly 3 - 1 Jedd Kearns (Connolly 180 and 100 finish), Shane Lyons 3 - 1 Owen Walsh. Doubles; John Sheehan / O’Shea 3 - 1 O’Connor / Tadgh O’Connor, Donal Cullinane / Connolly 3 - 2 Ballantyne / Mike O’Callaghan .Kilbrin S.C. 5 - 3 Kit Roche’s; Singles; Johnny Lynch 3 - 2 Mark Lenahan, Kevin O’Sullivan 3 - 2 Kevin Lenahan, Alex McCarthy 3 - 0 Chris Keenan, Alan Mullane 3 - 0 Daniel Linehan, Paddy McMahon 0 -3 Tim Deady, William Heffernan 0 -3 Raymond Harrington. Doubles; McCarthy / Mullane 1 - 3 Harrington / Linehan, Lynch / O’Sullivan 3 - 0 Deady / JP Flynn.

O’Neill’s 3 - 5 Horgan’s; Singles; Paddy Behan 0 - 3 Adrian Holmes ( 180 Holmes), John O’Neill 3 - 2 Pa Holmes, Daniel Lucey 0 - 3 Liam O’Toole, Denis O’Sullivan 0 - 3 Robert Harrington, Jamie Whelan 1 - 3 Mick Dunlea, Seamus Madigan 3 - 2 Aaron Ryan. Doubles, O’Neill / Madigan 3 - 1 Noel Holmes / Glen Curtin, Lucey / O’Sullivan 0 - 3 Adrian Holmes / Chris Holmes.

Mallow Field Club

The following are upcoming dates in the Mallow Field Club programme:

Tuesday, May 16 - Bridgetown Abbey and Kilcummer Viaduct with guides Denis Power and Mary Sleeman.

Sunday, June 11 - Bus Tour to Arfert Cathedral and Banna with local guides.

Tuesday, July 11 - Kilmallock with local guides.

Tuesday, August 15 - Glanworth with guide Christy Roche.

Tuesday, September (TBA) - Blarney Village with guide John Mulcahy.

For more detailed information please email mallowlectures@gmail.com. Mallow Field Club welcomes new members, with an annual subscription of €20.

Mallow Adult Learning Centre

Do you need help with reading, writing, spelling or numeracy or do you know someone that needs help. If so MALC can help.

In confidence, please ring 022 42642 at Top Floor, Mallow Parish Centre. The office hours are Monday to Thursday 9.30am to 1.30pm and 9am to 12.30pm on Friday.