Clients of Charleville centre get opportunity to shadow Gardaí

St. Joseph's Foundation service users Sean McShweerin and Alan Reidy pictured with Gardai Owen Boyle, Tony O'Connor, Helen O'Callaghan, Nick Phlan and John O'Halloran, whom they shadowed on the annual Job Shadow Day last week at Charleville Garda Station.

Two service users of St. Joseph’s Foundation, Alan Reidy, and Seam McSheerin shadowed Gardai for a day at Charleville Garda Station as part of the National Job Shadow Day last week.

They got an insight into the service the Gardai render to the local community when Community Garda Nick Phelan accompanied by Garda John O’Halloran acquainted them of the workings of the daily life of a Garda.

They toured the local Garda Station and got to experience what life was like for a Garda on the beat and in the patrol car, as they went about preserving the peace and serving the local community.

The local Job Shadow Day for service users at S. Joseph’s Foundation is coordinated by the Foundation’s Mary Hayes, who does a wonderful job placing her charges in local businesses to experience what life is like in the business and services environments.