Charleville is now an age-friendly town

Group pictured at the launch of Charleville Age Friendly Town at Charleville Golf Club last Friday. Included are, Aisling O'Sullivan, Cork Co. Co., coordinator of Age Friendly Towns; Sean Johnson, President, Charleville Lions Club; Cllr Ian Doyle, Jacqueline Hehir; Ballyhoura Development CLG; Sylvester Barrett, Lions Club; Gardai Nick Phelan and John O'Halloran. Community Gardai, Charleville Grada Station.

The delayed launch of Charleville as an Age Friendly Town took place at Charleville Golf Club last Friday afternoon when upwards of one hundred elderly people from Charleville, Newtownshandrum and Castletown/ Ballyagran areas were guests of Charleville Lions Club.

Charleville was designated as an age friendly town in 2020-2021 but the intervention of the Covid pandemic prevented any action being taken until now.

Local Cllr. Ian Doyle was present on Friday to welcome those present and explained that Charleville was one of four towns in the county to qualify in this category. The others were Millstreet, Bantry and Passage West/ Monkstown. Each town will get €10,000 over two years to assist in funding age friendly action projects.

The Charleville bid was led by Charleville Lions Club, supported by Ballyhoura Development CLG, and the application was based on the Charleville Community Plan 2019-2023, which was initiated by Charleville Heritage Society. The community plan involved the election of Charleville Community Forum, as well as a number of stages, one of which was to identify the key demographics of the town and surrounding area.

The report states that ‘there is a significant divergence between Charleville and the county, Ballyhoura region and national figures with respect to the elderly dependency and vitality ratios ... This implies the population in Charleville is ageing more quickly in comparison to the other selected locations’ (Charleville Community Plan 2019-2023 P. 14).

Lions Club President Sean Johnson, welcoming the attendance, said they were delighted to be associated with the project and promised every support the Lions Club could provide for the success of Charleville as an age friendly town.

This sentiment was also echoed by Jennifer Hehir of Ballyhoura Development CLG, and Cork County Council age friendly town coordinator Aisling O’Sullivan.

Also present were community Gardai Nick Phelan and John O’Halloran, and Very Rev. Sean Canon Cotter (retired), and members of Charleville Lions Club committee.

The fact that Charleville has now been designated an age friendly town by Cork County Council will add greatly to the significance of these facilities and amenities, and the funding accruing from this will be a welcome fillip to the further development of providing initiatives and other projects for members of the local population in the upper age bracket.