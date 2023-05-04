Charleville in dismay at yet another traffic death on our Main Street

Community forum to take up the cause after seventh elderly pedestrian dies in 10 years, hit by a truck

Always busy, at peak times Main Steret in Charleville is choc-a-bloc with traffic travelling between Cork and Limerick.

There was an eerie atmosphere in Charleville’s Main Street on Friday following the death of another elderly citizen who was fatally injured in a road traffic incident.

Patrick Galvin, a native of Newtownshandrum, died when he was struck by a heavy-goods vehicle on Friday afternoon as he attempted to cross the road.

The man died instantly at the scene, shocking the citizens of the town and resulting in road closures and traffic diversions on the busy Friday afternoon of the bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí and the emergency services were quickly on the scene, but nothing could be done to save the elderly victim.

The late Mr Galvin is the latest in a number of fatalities that have occurred on Charleville’s Main Street, which is on the N20 National Primary Route between Cork and Limerick cities. There are in excess of 14,000 vehicles per day passing through the street as they travel between Cork and Limerick cities and vice versa.

Mr Galvin was a member of a well-known Newtownshandrum family and leaves a widow, Florus; son, William; daughters, Mary and Helen; and other relatives.

The presence of heavy goods vehicles travelling in great numbers through the town’s Main Street has been highlighted many times but pleas to the TII and Cork County Council for a ring road to reduce traffic on the Main Street have fallen on deaf ears.

The present situation will not change until the M20 Motorway is completed and that is some time away yet, as that project will not get under way for many years.

Meanwhile, the hazardous situation in Charleville’s Main Street persists and will continue to pose a danger to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike, and they are urged to be extremely vigilant when using the street to avoid further deaths or serious injury to citizens. Pedestrians are advised to always use the designated pedestrian crossings.

Another hazard that pedestrians have to contend with locally in recent times is people cycling unhindered on the footpaths, thereby adding to the danger, especially for the elderly and mothers with young children going about their business.

CHARLEVILLE COMMUNITY

FORUM RESPOND

The chair of Charleville Community Forum, Evelyn O’Keeffe, has responded to the fatal accident on Charleville’s Main Street. Ms O’Keeffe extended condolences to the family of the late Patrick Galvin, who died in this latest incident.

“This is the seventh fatal accident in the middle of the town, all involving elderly people who were fatally injured by heavy goods vehicles, within the last decade. How many more lives must be lost before action is taken”, said Ms O’Keeffe.

“There seems to be no urgency to take action to remedy the situation, either by the TII or Cork County Council, local Councillors or Chamber of Commerce. It is not good enough to ask local people to wait for the arrival of the M20 roadway, when it may never even materialise, such is the lack of urgency surrounding it.

“However, Charleville Community Forum will now take up the issue of a ring road for Charleville with the relevant authorities, as we cannot sit idly by...The Forum will call a public meeting shortly to gauge the reaction of local people to this latest tragedy to befall a local family, and decide what course of action to take in an effort to address the situation and initiate a solution to this very serious traffic problem,” added Ms O’Keeffe.