Charleville boxers celebrate a hugely successful past season

Group of successful young Charleville boxers both at Cork County and Munster champion levels pictured with their coaches Davey O'Donnell, head coach Tommy O'Donnell, club founder Garda Nick Phelan and coach Peter Cotter.

As the Irish amateur boxing season draws to a close, Tommy O’Donnell, the head coach of the very successful Charleville Boxing Club, reflected on an outstanding season for the young boxers in his charge.

In all they annexed 11 Cork County Championship titles and six Munster titles, with two of the latter being won by girls from the club.

Two Charleville boxers also competed successfully for their country on Irish teams in Poland and in San Francisco, USA.

The club caters for almost 40 young boxers ranging from eight years to the early twenties, boxing at a variety of levels.

Three other coaches work along with head coach Tommy at their base in Charleville G.A.A Centre at Baker’s Road. They are Peter Cotter, Dave O’Donnell, and Jimmy O’Neill.

The successful female boxers were Irene O’neill and Maggie O’Donnell, who are both Munster champions 2023.

“We entered 13 competitors this year in the Cork County Championships and won 11 county titles. We then progressed to the Munster Championships and won six Munster titles,” said Tommy O’Donnell.

“The boxers involved were Junior O’Donnell (boxing at 33kgs), Arthur O’Donnell (boxing at 57kgs), Paddy Delaney (boxing at 44 kgs) and Jonathan O’Donnell (boxing at 65kgs),” said Tommy 0’Donnell.

Jonathan also contested an Irish national final last Saturday night at the National Stadium in Dublin. Eighteen years old Patrick O’Donnell and Davy O’Neill were selected on the Munster team to fight in Poland recently, while Davy O’Neill was picked for the Irish team to compete in San Francisco, where Tommy O’Donnell was also one of the Irish team coaches at this event.

Present at the close of season session at Baker’s Road last week was club founder Garda Nick Phelan, who congratulated the young boxers on their many successes of the season.