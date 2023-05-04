Busy times in Kanturk

John, Brian and Timmy O’Callaghan playing for Bob’s on the Green Team were the winners of the first Kanturk & District Community Council golf classic at Kanturk Golf Club. Kanturk Credit Union were main sponsors of the event.

Duhallow Choral Society presents their summer concert at An Cultúrlan, Newmarket on May 7th at 8pm.

The special guests are ‘Various Voices Mallow ’ and they are accompanied by Áine Murray and directed by Sharon Reidy.

Proceeds of the concert will go to Cancer Connect and the air ambulance in Rathcoole. Tickets available from members and in local shops.

Carrigaline Test for Senior Footballers

Kanturk Senior footballers resume their Cork Credit Union League challenge with an away tie on this Friday 5th May when they visit Carrigaline for an 8pm start.

Kanturk had to concede their away tie to Fermoy due to lack of numbers and followed that with a home defeat to Clyda Rovers on a 0-14 to 2-10 score line in a game in which Kanturk deserved something from the tie. Kanturk will be hopeful of getting something from this away trip to Carrigaline on Friday evening.

In the Red FM Division 1 Hurling League, Kanturk put up a battling performance at home to Blackrock on Sunday last, losing out 1-21 to 3-20 and now look forward to an away tie with Na Piarsaigh on 14th May.

Juvenile Affairs: On Sunday 7th May, Kanturk U16 footballers travel to Knocknagree to face BK Plunkets with an 11am start. On Monday 8th May our U14 hurlers host St Marks 7pm.

Fixtures: Friday 5th May at Carrigaline, Cork Credit Unions Div2 FL, Kanturk v Carrigaline 8pm. Sunday 7th May at Knocknagree, Rebel Og North U16FL Kanturk v BK Plunkets 11am. Monday 8th May at Kanturk, Rebel Og North U14HL G4, Kanturk v St Marks 7pm.

MABS AT Kanturk Library

Kanturk Library will host Mabs (Money Advice and Budgeting Service) on Wednesday 10th May.

MABS adviser Jacklyn Foley will be in Kanturk Library from 10am to 12noon.

Community Council

Kanturk and District Community Council held their very first golf classic on Monday 1st May and it was a great success.

The winners were John, Brian and Timmy O’Callaghan playing on ‘Bob’s On The Green’ team.

The person of the month awards continue and we are delighted the numbers of nominations continue to grow month on month. If you know of anyone who you think deserves an award please fill out a form and drop it in the nomination boxes located in 10 different locations in town.

‘Dancing with Dan’ continues every Tuesday night between 8 and 10pm in the Edel Quinn Hall, everyone welcome.

Yoga classes continue every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Temperance Hall. Please contact Simon on 0873379121 for bookings and information.

Kanturk Players Help Munster Win Inter-Provincial

Congratulations to Kanturk rugby players Ronan O’Brien, Eoin O’Sullivan and Ciaran Vaughan who played with the Munster Juniors in Tuam at the weekend. Also well done by the main man Tony Daly. Final score: Connacht 17 Munster 24.

Massive congratulations to our under 16s who won the final of the South Munster Plate this week against Cork Constitution FC. Tries from Darragh Tomkins (2), Noah Bailey, Conor Harrington, Jack Noonan and Luke O’Connor. Conor Harrington kicked two conversions.

Final score: Kanturk 34 Cork Con 7

Well done, boys.

Darkness into Light 2023

The annual Darkness Into Light walk in aid of Pieta House will take place on this Saturday May 6th commencing in the Edel Quinn hall at 4.15am.

Register online by going on to Darkness into light.ie. Registration costs are as follows: Adult €26, Child 6 to 17 years €5, Family 2 adults +5 children max €62, Senior/ Jobseeker/Student €21.

Coach to Knock Shrine

A coach will travel to Knock for the Cloyne diocesan pilgrimage on Sunday, May 14th. Contact Kealy’s Coaches on 087 7994045 to book a seat, booking is essential.

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club News

The Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club’s Jackie Daly and Liam Casey Competition results:

Danny Murphy 6 points, Alan Sexton 2 points, Maurice Cashman 3 points, Richard Harnedy 5 points, Sam Ahern 2 points and John Breen 2 points, Eugene O’Sullivan 2 points, Ned Kelleher 2 points.

Kanturk Soccer Club Lotto Draw

There was no winner of the Jackpot in Kanturk Soccer Club’s weekly Lotto draw on Saturday 29th April.

Numbers drawn were 1, 27, 15, 26 and the Bonus Number was 33. Winner of the bonus number draw was John Dillane, Greenfield, Kanturk. Lucky Dips winners were Marie Hassett, Kilroe, John Healy Jnr, Kanturk, Harry, Kanturk, Emma Morrissey, Newmarket; John Cronin, Kanturk and Linda Carey c/o Carmel.

Next week’s Jackpot is €5000 and tickets will be on sale outside Kanturk Credit Union and in Spar forecourt on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Don’t forget if you’re not in you can’t win. Thanks again to all who support Kanturk AFC.

Castlemagner

The Annual Novena in honour of the Venerable Edel Quinn will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Castlemagner from 4th – 12th May at 8pm. On Saturday 6th of May the 7.30 pm Mass will incorporate the novena. The event includes rosary, benediction and prayers each evening.

As a part of the 2023 Bealtaine Festival, Castlemagner Sinsir Club will host their annual Bealtaine Talent Exhibition on Thursday, May 18th in Castlemagner Community Centre at 8pm. A great evening of entertainment is guaranteed. It will feature well known local personalities and talent from all over the Castlemagner and Duhallow region. This year’s line-up promises to bring a great variety of music, song, poetry and a few surprises. Refreshments will also be served. Admission is €10, all welcome.

and your support would be greatly appreciated.