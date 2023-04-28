Around the Districts: Killavullen

First Communion

We extend warm wishes to the children of Killavullen NS who celebrate the sacrament of Communion for the First Time this coming Saturday. We hope you all have a wonderful day making memories.

Remembering Maya Grace Harnedy

Last January little Maya Grace, daughter of Helain (Looney) and JP Harnedy sadly passed away. Wildflower Seeds are being sold in packets in her memory while also raising funds for the CDKL5 Ireland Charity and Little Haven Playschool.

Packets of seeds can be purchased using Revolut by contacting 086 0897995 with you name, quantity and address or by emailing vicob999@hotmail.com. The packets of seeds cost €2 each with p and p being €1.50 It would be lovely to see some wildflowers bloom in Killavullen in memory of this cherished little girl who lives on in the hearts and minds of so many.

Blackwater Cycling Club

Our Thursday C Group spins have just started again at 7 p.m. from the hall in Killavullen. B2 Group Tuesday spins will be starting soon.

If you are interested in cycling with Blackwater Cycling Club please contact us for more information.

Congratulations

Congratulations are extended to local lads, Seán Browne and Noah Butler, represented the Irish Defence Forces in France last Friday evening in a game against France ahead of the World Cup Tournament in Ireland. A proud day for these young men, their families, our parish, their club Mallow RFC Fellow club mate Steven Hayes also represented Ireland at this event.

Community Council AGM

Killavullen Community Council is hosting their AGM on Tuesday, May 9, at 9 p.m. in the community centre.

The council has been working hard to benefit the people of Killavullen. They need fresh ideas and input from new and present members to continue this. Killavullen is a wonderful community with fantastic people involved in many clubs and activities who are always willing to give of their time.

Whether you want to become an officer or just a member, your input is valued, and your ideas can help make a positive change within the community. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get involved and make a difference. See you at the AGM.

School Bus

Applications for School Transports is currently being accepted for the upcoming school year 2023-2024. If your child intends to take the bus to school next year you will need to add their name to the list. buseireann.ie/schools.

Chiropody Dates

Appointments with our friendly and dedicated chiropodist Patricia are now available for May 13 Please contact her at 086 3225052 to arrange an appointment.

Annakisha Cemetery Wall

It is planned to carry out repairs to sections of the graveyard wall this summer. In an effort to reduce costs, the builder has requested donations of old building stone, of a similar (limestone) type already in the wall. Please contact Fr Gerard if you can supply the same.

Church news

Advance notice: Pre-Baptism Meeting – The next baptism preparation meeting will take place on Monday, May 7, at 7.30 p.m. in the parish office.

Evening of prayer and reflection – Journeying to Emmaus, Reflecting on our Life Journey with Jesus: A post Easter evening of prayer and reflection will be led by Sr.Teresa Kennedy pbvm at Nano Nagle Birthplace on Thursday, May 4, at 7.30. Telephone 083 3987255. All are welcome.

Lough Derg 2023 Pilgrimage Season – Posters with details of the traditional Three Day and One Day Retreat events between May 1 and September 15 are displayed on the church noticeboards or visit loughderg.org.

Ladies’ Football

After a lot of hard work and planning, the day had arrived. The National Gaelic for Teens Festival Day 2023 was calling and 48 players from Killavullen LGFA responded. The bus left the village around 9 a.m. and we headed to the GAA National Development Centre in Abbotstown.

The under-14 panels headed straight to meet with the ambassadors and took part in a wide variety of skill, team building, nutrition and SAQ drills. The under-16 started the session with mini games playing teams from Kerry, Donegal, Kildare and even our neighbours out the road Araglen Desmond’s Bui.

The second session saw the under-16 with the ambassador and the under-14 had their turn playing mini games. The weather was not in our favour but that did not dampen the spirits of our players. The girls were a credit to our club and represented us with pride and honour in the blue and white of Killavullen.

We left Dublin around six and headed home, we were kept entertain by non-stop chat and plenty of singing. We arrived safely back home to a warm welcome from their parents. The girls have made memories that will last a lifetime. Long may they continue to enjoy playing football.

A massive thank you to all involved with the Killavullen LGFA and the LGFA on a very well run programme. Killavullen Abú.

GAA club news

Merited win for Killavullen – Killavullen got their opening win in the third round Division 1 league game, that was played out in Ballyhooley, last night, having succumbed to wet weather when originally fixed, back in March.

On a pitch, that will undergo transformative changes in June, with a new drainage system, and state-of-the-art lights from McSherry Electrical, it was bumpy enough last night, and understandably so. Barry Johnson is an ace free taker for Ballyhooley, and he was responsible for 10 of the 17 scores that his team got. Equally though, Jamie Magner is also excellent in that department, from close in, or far out, and he scored 11 points, from placed ball situations. Yet, this was by no means a dirty game, it was just that those two lads punished any indiscretion.

Ballyhooley opened the scoring with two points, before Kian Lane raised a green flag, the only one of the game, for Killavullen. Mikey O’Connor was an excellent target man at full forward for us, and he caught a great ball from the air, turned, and offloaded to Kian, who finished smartly to the net. Ballyhooley though, responded with two points of their own, to forge ahead again. Jamie scored two frees, one a very tricky conversion from right out on the wing, for us to go ahead again, by the 17th minute. That pattern of reciprocating scores persisted for the next 10 minute, to leave us ahead at the 26th minute 1-5 to 0-07.

In the last five minutes of the opening half though, we got three further points to leave us leading at the interval by 1-08 to 0-07, with all of those points for us coming from Jamie, seven from dead ball situations and one from open play. We hurled quite well in that opening period, but the strong cross field wind made for tricky shooting conditions for our forwards, who were pressed hard by their Ballyhooley back line, and that contributed to us, amassing eight wides in that half.

Michael Cagney, made his introduction for the second half, as he comes back from a shoulder injury. Ballyhooley were in the ascendancy straight after the break, and clawed back the deficit with three points in the opening five minutes. Jamie scored a deft point in the fifth minute though after Liam Cronin, the orchestra of so much positives for Killavullen, cleverly switched the play from a crowded situation, to Jamie in glorious isolation, and he duly dispatched the ball, over the bar. Ballyhooley added two further frees from Barry Johnson, but his cousin, Jamie scored a point for us. By the 13th minute of the half, it was 0-12 to Ballyhooley and 1-10 for Killavullen.

Liam Cronin scored a delightful point in the 14th minute, after a perceptive pass into space from Michael Cagney, who picked up a breaking ball, when Patrick Angland was very strong in batting the ball in the air, in a crowded situation. We spurned a glorious chance to kick on decisively when a close in effort by our forwards was somehow smothered by the Ballyhooley rear guards but Séamus O’Mahony ensured we got something form the chance by chasing down the defender in possession, turning him over, and earning a free.

Ballyhooley got another point back in this very entertaining game but Liam Cronin again riffled over a shot from distance, after Eddie Cotter isolated him. For the next five minutes through, Ballyhooley took some smart scores, and hit four in a row to edge in front by a solitary point, by the 25th minute.

Killavullen responded strongly though, and got a point from a free from Jamie, and then, Mikey O’Connor got the point to edge us ahead again, no more than he deserved for his endeavours throughout the game. Jamie tacked over another free, from distance, and his brother Fionn added one, which he merited after putting in a good shift over the hour, and fittingly, it was Jamie, who stripped the Ballyhooley defender of possession in the 30th minute, and sent a long range point over the bar.

Ballyhooley tried hard to reduce the deficit, but our defenders were resolute, and held them at bay. Good performances from several, but Rory O’Regan and Seán Palmer, on last night’s evidence are making a strong claim for starting berths, when everyone comes back from exams and injuries.

The final score was 1-18 to 0-17 in our favour, and two points for our league position.

Division 3 football – Killavullen and Grange played out an entertaining, if entertainment is when you don’t know what was coming next, game of Football in Killavullen last night. In this game, there was some outlandish scores, brilliant saves, freakish outcomes and honest endeavour between two teams, which accepted that this was Division 3 football, and the referee was not so inclined to blow his whistle. Clean Game throughout though, which is a credit to both teams.

Gavin Dawson from Grange, and he, previously a brilliant goalkeeper with Fermoy soccer club was pivotal to most of the good work, up front that Grange did, coupled with great desire and a work ethic from John Carbody at centre back for Grange. Grange had amassed 1-02 before Killavullen got their opening scores from Mark Nagle, who thrives on open space, and has a fine left foot to finish, when isolated.

The trouble, in a game where Grange were on top in midfield, is getting the ball to Mark, but Seán Palmer, probably Killavullen’s best player on the night, did so soon after the initial score, and Mark scored again. Grange replied but Colm Looney then showed well for the ball, stood up his man, and then drove through the centre to score a great point, which could easily have been a goal.

At the other end, Pádraig Coakley was brave and brought off a prodigious save, when the forward was bearing down on him. Colm scored again, and Pádraig kept out goals intact, when he tipped another shot onto the cross bar, and Stephen Rea and Billy Norris cleared our lines. Mikey O’Connor scored a fine point for us, and then Seán Palmer forced the Grange custodian to a smart evasive save to pushed a goal bound effort over the cross bar, and bizarrely, in a game where we were outplayed for most parts, we were level 1-03 to 0-06.

Grange got a goal, a goal that our charmed goals, eventually coughed up, just before the break, when that man Dawson again, was found, and this time, Padraic was powerless to prevent the green flag.

Killavullen made a raft of changes at the break, committed to giving everyone game time, and then rotated substitutes in the second half. It probably made no difference to the outcome but we then lacked a degree of cohesion in the second period. Grange got a point, before Mark Nagle again, and now shooting into the village end of the field, scored two more points to leave only two points between the teams after 38 minutes.

Grange though now started to dominate in the middle third of the field, and try as hard as we could, there was to be no reprieve. They stretched out the lead comfortably, and were impressive in their endeavours to break forward as a unit when in possession which created overlaps, that our defenders were powerless to prevent.

Too often, we were over loaded and Grange seized the opportunity and scored freely. John O’Regan, and Billy Norris tried manfully to stem the avalanche but we ran out of gas and the scores racked up, including four more goals. We were brave though and stuck to the task, and at the death, Declan Dorgan was just wide with an opportunistic effort from distance, when he spotted the Grange custodian, off his line.

We did get the goal, that was wildly celebrated, when Conor Shanahan, our Pro-drifter, who we are so proud off, and proud, that his is still involved with Killavullen GAA scored a laudable goal. He received the ball, close in on goals, and faked the initial shot, which had the Grange goalkeeper, down on his hunches, and then, with the real effort, lofted the ball over the keeper. Prodigious talent – but that is when his has a 700 Brake Horsepower Pro Drifting, Toyota GT86 at his disposal. Good finisher on a football field too. Final score 6-09 to 1-08

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot, last Tuesday night. The numbers drawn were 13, 28 and 34. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,600. The next jackpot on next Tuesday night will be €1,700, if there was to be a winner. The winners of the lucky dips and two of them going to players in the USA, on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Mary Mellerick (seller – Mary Mellerick); €30 – Barry Beechinor (seller – John Beechinor); €20 – Geraldine Magner (seller – Online Sales). Both Barry and Geraldine are domiciled in the US, for quite a long time. Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Forthcoming Adult Fixtures – Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in Ballyclough, Killavullen V Ballyclough, 2023 Avondhu Division 3 Hurling League.

Loads of Underage games – Well done to our under-10s who had great performances against Kilshannig in Killavullen on Saturday morning. Well done to all our under-9 players on Saturday against Charleville on a great display of hurling in Killavullen pitch. Well done to our under-8s who played great football at their blitz in Mallow on Saturday morning.

Tickets for Cork V Waterford – By way of thanks, Killavullen GAA have two premium tickets for the Cork V Waterford senior Hurling game, for Next Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. These tickets will be placed in a draw, and drawn on Thursday night coming, the 27th at 9 p.m.

If you want to be considered for participation in the draw, just text back your name to Ian Roche, secretary of Killavullen GAA Club at 086 3979833 or send him an email to secretary.killavullen.cork@gaa.ie Thank you for your continued support of Killavullen GAA Club.

U8 player of the week – Well done Méabh Nagle, who is our under-8 player of the week, super effort at training on Tuesday, You worked so hard on the hand-passing, teamwork and also super listening. Maith thú.