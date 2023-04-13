Around the Districts: Killavullen

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market takes place again on this Saturday, April 15, at the Birthplace of Nano Nagle, 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

School Bus

Applications for School Transports is currently being accepted for the upcoming school year 2023-2024. If your child intends to take the bus to school next year you will need to add their name to the list. buseireann.ie/schools.

Chiropody Dates

Appointments with our friendly and dedicated chiropodist Patricia are now available for May 13 Please contact her at 086 3225052 to arrange an appointment.

Golf outing

Fancy a hole in one? A Killavullen outing to Dundrum Golf Course is being.

organised by P Coakley on Saturday, April 15. Any golfer interested in attending is asked to book by contacting 087 2104619.

Community Council lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto takes place twice a week. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been Donie Mellerick and D & T Howard the most recent jackpot winners. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Killavullen Fairies

Some of the beautiful fairy doors and their accessories have faded over winter and the recent flooding. It might be a nice idea to go for a walk along the trail and see if your one needs a spring overhaul. New fairies would also be welcomed if they wished to take up residence along the walkway. A nice little spring project for young and old alike.

GAA club news

Division 1 Football – Killavullen, though wasteful at times, secured two further points in the Division 1 football league, played earlier tonight in Killavullen, which was the first adult game, played in Killavullen, thus far in 2023, due to the very wet March period.

Killavullen opened the scoring with a Charlie Lillis free before Fermoy equalised in the fourth minute. Pádraig Looney, Eddie Corner and Ronan Barry added to our tally before Kian Lane kicked a free from the opposite wing. We were playing well, in snatches at this stage, but coughed up the possession cheaply with some over-elaborate play, particularly when close in on goals. Fermoy got their second point in the 15th minute but we got the margin back to four points with another Charlie free in the 18th minute.

Fermoy though had some very good players on the field also, and Ronan O’Callaghan was excellent for them, in anchoring their back line, from his centre back berth. Fermoy scored in the 23rd minute, and though on top, we failed to push on at this juncture. Just before the break, Brian Cotter forced a great save from the very assured Fermoy custodian, in Mark McGuirk in goals for Fermoy. From the resultant 45 metre shot, quick thinking by Eoin Birchill, played the ball short to Eddie Cotter, ran on, got the ball back from Eddie, and coolly slotted over the bar, to score a clever point. The score at the interval was 0-07 to 0-03.

In the second half, Pádraig Looney scored quickly on the resumption, but Fermoy got that score back, when they utilised a mark in the third minute, and scored a fine point. Some of the kick passing from Fermoy was very good, throughout the game. Long raking passes, but delivered cleverly into space. Patrick O’Grady was introduced for Gary Lane and Séamus O’Mahony scored a neat point in the fourth minute, and added another point in the very next minute. Charlie Lillis got a point for us, in the sixth minute. A great attack from Killavullen, with snappy incisive hand passing gave Eddie Cotter a great goal chance, but again, the Fermoy keeper smothered the ball, and the player almost upon him. Fermoy took advantage of that reprieve, and scored an excellent goal of their own, from a perceptive long pass in over the heads of our rear guard and the young Fermoy player coolly slotted the ball under the advancing James in our goal. Good goal, great finish. 0-11 to 1-04 at this stage.

Immediately after this, and sensing their opportunity to cause an upset the Fermoy Centre forward brought out a brilliant save from James in our goals. Killavullen got another point from play from Séamus O’Mahony and Rory O’Regan came on for Charlie Lillis. Fermoy got another point in the 19th minute. Killavullen finished strongly in the last 10 minutes, and Pádraig Looney was instrumental in that. He scored a point for us in the 21st minute, and then converted a close in free in the 23rd. Michael Walsh came into the game, for the very effective Séamus O’Mahony. In the 25th minute, Pádraig Looney eventually beat Mark, in their goals, with a daisy cutter of an effort along the ground, after Kian Lane, and Patrick O’Grady had exchanged passes, and isolated Pádraig. Ronan O’Callaghan though for Fermoy, did not give up the fight, and scored a free and a long distance point for Fermoy. Ian O’Mahony and Colin Carey came on for Pádraig Looney and Kian Lane as Killavullen utilised their subs bench. Right at the death Michal Walsh scored cracking goal from distance, which cannoned off the underside of the cross bar, and tested the rigging of the nets, and they just put up by Tommy Cremin, on Thursday night. It was a good job, that Tommy did not spare the tie-wraps. Final score – Killavullen 2-14 – Fermoy 1-07. The referee on the night was John O’Leary, but with both teams intent on playing football, it was an easy assignment for the very capable John.

Lotto – There was no winner of the Easter lotto jackpot, last Tuesday night. The numbers drawn were 17, 18 and 22. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,400. The next jackpot on next Tuesday night will be €1,500, if there was to be a winner. Their was additional lucky dips, for the Easter draw, and the winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Pat McCarthy, Ballygriffin (seller – Online Sales); €30 – John Magner, Carrigacunna (seller – John Magner) €30 – Amy, Stephen and Emily Rea (seller – Michael Rea); €30 – Carmel Lombard (seller – Edmund O’Gorman); €20 – Clare Brennan (seller – Online Sales); €20 – Dominic Lynch (seller – Michael Linehan)); €20 – Tom Dorgan Snr (seller – Rosemaria Taylor). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Forthcoming Adult Fixtures – The 2023 hurling leagues will continue with the following games concerning Killavullen. Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. in Ballyhea, Killavullen V Ballyhea, 2023 Avondhu Division 1 Hurling League Tuesday, April 18, at 76 p.m. in Ballyhooley, Killavullen V Ballyhooley, 2023 Avondhu Division 1 Hurling League.

Membership 2023 – With all games now up and running, it is imperative that all players have paid their 2023 membership. Remember, no membership paid, no insurance cover for you, in the event of an injury.

The club would be gracious if persons will pay the appropriate fee on the new Central GAA App – Foireann and select Cill An Mhuilinn as your club. Any person experiencing difficulties on the platform can play their subscription to any committee member, or make arrangement to pay directly, to the club treasurer Seán Turner at 086 6015779 or membership officer Ian Roche, at 086 3979833.

Rebel Bounty Draw: Thank You – Killavullen GAA Club are very thankful for all those who purchased Rebel Bounty Tickets, in the recent Sales push.

The final tally, that Killavullen club ended up with, is 262 participants. The profit from that fundraiser will be used to sand the main field, in an effort to get more game time, on that field.

As it is adjacent to the River Blackwater, it does rely on the river levels to drop, so that the comprehensive drainage system, already in place on the field, can work its oracle. Sanding and spiking the field will allow the water to drain faster from the field into the arterial drains.

U8 Players of the week – Well done to Tadgh Lenihan our under-8 player of the week. Tadgh distinguished himself at our blitz in Cork last week and on Tuesday with brilliant ground striking both left and right side and following up on play and fearlessly going in to tackle. It’s clear he’s putting in practice at home. Well done Tadgh.

First Hurling Game – Well done to our under-9s who had their first hurling games of the year recently in Banteer against Kilshannig and Banteer. Big congratulations to all the players, they were fantastic and to their coaches too. Big year ahead for this group.

Celtic Challenge/Féile under-15 Football – Congratulations to the Killavullen boys playing in the hurling Celtic Challenge v Galway last Saturday in Dromina. Those involved were to Owen Magner, Colm O’Mahony and Charlie Cremin.

Congratulations also in addition, to the Killavullen under-15 boys’ football team from our club, who participated in the Féile under-15 Football competition, last Saturday morning in Charleville.

Annual Rubbish Collection 2023

Killavullen GAA Club and Killavullen Community Council wish to thank everyone who helped with the spring clean collection over the last week. Over 90% of all roads in the parish were tidied up, a great community effort by people of all ages taking pride in their own area.

The collected material was ferried to the club GAA Grounds on Saturday morning, and removed by Country Clean on Saturday afternoon, for which we appreciate the intervention of Dave O’Regan, from Country Clean for that very prompt service.

Coffee cups, Coke cans, Plastic bottles, Pizza boxes and car seats and tyres were the most common items picked up, in 2023 all of which can be recycled if a person is civic minded enough to do so.