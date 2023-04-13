Around the Districts: Freemount, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

Weekly 45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive was well attended on Sunday night last. The following is a list of the lucky winners.

First prize went to Hugh Murphy, Boherbue and Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount. The best ladies team was Margaret and Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. The winning Gents team was Daithi Burke, Meelin and William O’Gorman, Milford. The best mixed teams were: 1 Esther Hayes, Kilbrin and John O’Riordan, Kanturk; 2 Paddy O’Leary, Glash and Mary Noonan, Freemount; 3 Eileen Scott, Churchtown and Martin Flynn, Feohanagh. Spot prizes were won by: 1 Kathleen Guinee, Glash and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. 2 Joan and John Dillane, Milford.

The following won raffle prizes: Tim Curtin, Freemount; John O’Riordan, Kanturk; Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount; Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy; Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy; Nora May Deane, Glash; William O’Gorman, Milford; Mary Noonan, Freemount; Kathleen Guinee, Glash. The 45 Drive continues this Sunday night at 8pm.

Social Dancing

The weekly social dancing continues every Sunday afternoon in Freemount Community Centre from 3pm to 5.30pm. All top bands are booked for the year ahead, so head for Freemount on this Sunday April 16th, when Teddy and Cathal Barry will supply the music for the afternoon. Coming on Sunday April 23rd is Checkers

Freemount Community Alert

It’s time again to renew your membership to the beAlert Text Service. This service is provided for a yearly fee of €10. It’s provided by Muintir na Tire and you will get beAlert texts that are relevant to your location.

Membership can be renewed using Envelopes with forms that can be collected and returned to Casey’s shop in Freemount, including €10 fee. Or use this link https://www.muintir.ie/bealert/ to renew membership online.

Group name is Freemount Community Alert.Group ID is FRE0001

Thursday Club

The Thursday Club will meet today Thursday at 2pm. Everybody welcome, bring a friend.

Singing Session

The Thursday Club Singing session will be held in Cois Abhann on Monday next April 17th from 2.30pm. Come along on Monday and join in the singing, tell a story or just enjoy the craic. This is the last singing get together until the Autumn

Used Postage Stamps

If you have used postage stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning.

Comhaltas

All classes continue on Wednesday nights at the usual time.Tin whistle and flute classes on Saturday morning.The Co. Fleadh Cheoil will be held in Bandon on 28th.29th.and 30th. April.

Community Food Services

Duhallow Community Food Services provide a home delivery meal service for the elderly or housebound .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.Dinner and desert €7.50 per day delivered to your door,Monday to Friday.

Menu changes daily,and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required.For further details contact Orlaith/Olive at 029-76375

St Michael’s Church

Sunday Mass in Freemount at 10:30 am.Mass on Monday night at 8pm. And Tuesday morning at 9.30am.

You can now tune into all Masses in St.Michael’s Church by tuning into Freemount Church on your phone, computer or tablet,as new equipment has been installed. . This is great news for all those unable to attend Mass in Church.

G.A.A. Weekly Lottery

Here are the results of our weekly Lottery draw for last week-end:-Numbers drawn were: 1-5-14- 24. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Jim O’Regan, Glounicommane, Freemount. 2. Jonathan Morrissey, Kiltane, Freemount. 3. Phillippa O’Flynn, Mallow. 4. Adrian McAuliffe, Ballinla, Freemount. 5. Very Rev. Canon Herlihy, P.E. Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €1,300. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Notes

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm.-email osullivanpj38@gmail.com

KILBRIN

Easter Ceremonies

Our local church was looking absolutely beautiful this Easter. Such strong colourful floral displays all around the alter & even the Easter bunnies really enhanced the Easter ceremonies.

The natural looking tomb that was erected is a unique sight at our church for Easter.

Our dedicated choir added such a lovely touch to the masses on the weekend.

A huge thank you to everyone who supports the maintainence/cleaning of the church every week and participated in the ceremonies.

If you would like to get involved in any way please do reach out to Fr. Leader or Joan Crowley (sacristan)

Social Club

A great weekend of entertainment was had the social club with music Fridays & Sunday night. It also hosted a local christening in excess of 50 people

Don’t forget the social club has a large community hall, cooking facilities, entertainment facilities like no other community locally. There is also an adjoining playground and Astro Turf all visible from inside the the facility.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Paudie & Kiara O’Callaghan on their first born Bobby O’Callaghan.

No doubt he will follow the footsteps of all his uncles and aunts with his sporting talents and doing Kilbrin proud.

Wedding

Congratulations to William Egan on his recent wedding celebrations to Grace in New York.

William is son of Willie John and the late Eva

Basketball

Well done to Sam Lynch who played with the Cork u14s basketball team in the All irelands at University of Limerick.

GAA news

The Ducon Cup played in Meelin on Saturday evening with Rockchapel running out convincing winners.

Upcoming fixtures: Twohigs JAHL Kilbrin V Millstreet @ Millstreet 7pm

Lotto results

The lotto draw took place on Wednesday night last for a jackpot of €15,500, numbers drawn were 1, 3, 17 and 20. There were no jackpot winners. Lucky dip winners were Alan Sheill Garrison, Geoffrey and Leona O’Callaghan Clonribbon, Brendan Barrett Kilbrin, Noel O’Callaghan Clonribbon and Donal Breen Clonribbon. Next draw is Wednesday 19th April at 8.30 in Social Club.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club Winter Competition - Ned Kelleher 24 points, Danny Murphy 26 points, Eugene O Sullivan 14 points, Sam Aherne 11 points, Maurice Cashman 30 points, Mickie McAuliffe 2 points, John Breen 15 points, Denis O Sullivan 3 points, Edmund Sexton 5 points, Alan Sexton 5 points, Paul Sexton 2 points, James Walsh 9 points, Dean Sexton 2 points, Richard Harnedy 3 point.