Around the Districts: Castlemagner, Freemount, Lismire and Meelin

Sisters Anna, Ava and Mairead O'Sullivan, Kilbrin who represented Munster at the weekend in the Interprovincial juvenile badminton competition which was held in Baldoyle. Ava and Mairead played on the U13 team that won silver.

Anina-May Cremin Kilbrin who was a member of the Kanturk U14B team who won the Cork Ladies Basketball Championship Final recently, Anina May also won MVP(Most Valuable Player) of the Scoil Mhuire national school basketball tournament recently.

Madilyn Buckland from Kanturk chatting to the Easter Bunny at the Kanturk & District Community Council Easter Fair on Sunday. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Holy Week and Easter Ceremonies

Programme of Ceremonies for Holy Week and Easter for Saint Mary’s Church Castlemagner

Holy Thursday 6th April: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7.30pm. All new and continuing Special Ministers of Holy Communion are asked to attend a short ceremony of installation or renewal during Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday. Please take the reserved places towards the front of the Church. Trocaire boxes are to be handed in at the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper or given to the sacristan over the Easter weekend.

Good Friday 7th April: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3.00pm. Stations of the Cross at 7.30 pm. Good Friday is a Day of Fasting and Abstinence. The Annual Collection for the Shrines of the Holy Land is taken up at the Good Friday ceremony.

Holy Saturday 8th April: Solemn Celebration of the Easter Vigil at 7.30pm. Candles with grease cards will be provided for the Easter Vigil. Easter offerings for the Priests will be taken up on Holy Saturday night. Your support and generosity is very much appreciated.

Easter Sunday 9th April: Easter Day of the Lord’s Resurrection Mass 9.00 am

Easter Tuesday 11th April: Mass at 9.30am.

We hope this Easter that you will experience the mercy, compassion and inner peace that the Risen Lord promises. Happy Easter to all.

Sinsir Club

Castlemagner Sinsir Club wishes to extend Easter blessings to all its members.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive was well attended on Sunday night last. The following is a list of the lucky winners.

First prize went to Esther Hayes & John Riordan. The ladies prize was won by Margaret & Theresa O’Regan. Gents prize was won by Tim Aherne & Tim Curtin. Mixed team winners were Martin Fahy & Bridie Farrissey. Spot prizes were won by Jack O Keeffe & Bill Guiney, Nellie May Foley & Neilie O Connor. The following won raffle prizes: Eileen O’Sullivan, John Dillane, Michael O’Callaghan, Jerry O Callaghan, Michael O’Callaghan, Willie O’Gorman, Paddy O’Leary, Jerry O’Callaghan, The 45 Drive continues this Sunday night at 8pm.

Social Dancing

The weekly social dancing continues every Sunday afternoon in Freemount Community Centre from 3pm to 5.30pm. All top bands are booked for the year ahead, so head for Freemount this Sunday April 9th, where Michael Collins will supply the music for the afternoon. Coming on Sunday April 16th is Teddie & Cathal Barry

Freemount Community Alert

It’s time again to renew your membership to the beAlert Text Service. This service is provided for a yearly fee of €10. It’s provided by Muintir na Tire and you will get beAlert texts that are relevant to your location.

Membership can be renewed using Envelopes with forms that can be collected and returned to Casey’s shop in Freemount, including €10 fee. Or use this link https://www.muintir.ie/bealert/ to renew membership online. Group name is Freemount Community Alert. Group ID is FRE0001

Comhaltas

All classes continue on Wednesday nights at the usual time.Tin whistle and flute classes on Saturday morning. The Co. Fleadh Cheoil will be held in Bandon on 28th, 29th and 30th April.

Used postage stamps

If you have used postage stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning.

Community Food Services

Duhallow Community Food Services provide a home delivery meal service for the elderly or housebound .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and desert €7.50 per day delivered to your door,Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily,and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required.For further details contact Orlaith/Olive @029-76375

Holy Week

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Last Supper in Freemount at 8pm. Good Friday: Stations of the Cross in Freemount at 12:00 noon. The Lords Passion in Milford at 3pm. Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil in Tullylease at 9pm. Easter Sunday: Mass in Freemount at 10:30am.

You can now tune into all Masses in St. Michael’s Church by tuning into Freemount Church on your phone, computer or tablet,as new equipment has been installed. This is great news for all those unable to attend Mass in Church.

G.A.A. club news

Weekly Lottery - Here are the results of our weekly Lottery draw for last weekend. Numbers drawn were 14-21-25-33. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Breda Hawe, Ballyhea 2. Jim Regan, Glouneycammane. 3. Dick Barry, Freemount. 4. Mary Casey, Caseys shop. 5. Nicola Ballantyne, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €1,300. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Rebels’ Bounty Draw - Freemount G.A.A. would like to thank you for supporting the Rebels Bounty Draw last year.We hope you can join again this year as it is a vital source of income to the Club.

The 2023 draw is now available for subscription. The first draw will take place on March 30th.and will incorporate the draws for January, February and March.You can join the draw by making a payment of €100 to Freemount G.A.A. This can be given to any Club member or alternatively you can pay by bank transfer The bank details are -BIC-AIBKIE2D.IBAN-IE32 AIBK93631612150052. To enable us identify your payment, it is essential to include your name as a reference.If you have any queries in relation to the draw, please do not hesitate to contact Kate Keane at 086-2320994 or John O’Flynn at 087-2479784.

Notes

LISMIRE

Rebels’ Bounty Winner

Congratulations to Bridget Walsh, Killowen on winning €150 in the recent Rebel’s Bounty Draw. Lismire GAA Club officers are very grateful for the tremendous response to the Rebel’s Bounty Draw which is the club’s main fundraiser to run the club and improve facilities.

The draw is in its third year and is an initiative by the County Board to help clubs raise vital funds. All prizes are funded by Cork GAA with clubs benefiting 100% on tickets sold over the club’s quota.

Every month the top prize is €20,000 with this rising to €25,000 for April and August. The December draw has a €100,000 Christmas jackpot. The January, February and March draws took place last Thursday evening. Draw results and prizes are available on gaacork.ie/rebelsbounty.

Club Membership

Membership is now open at €30 for adults and €50 for family membership. New members welcome.

The Easter Triduum

Holy Thursday - 6th April - Mass at 8pm. All new and continuing Ministers of the Eucharist are asked to attend a short ceremony of installation or renewal during Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday.

Good Friday - 7th April - Stations of the Cross at 7.30pm

Easter Sunday - 9th April - Mass at 11am.

MEELIN

Meelin Local History Group

Meelin Local History Group is currently working on a sequel to “Meelin Through The Years”. We would be delighted to hear from anyone with a story, poem, old photos, first communions or any events, achievements etc. Please contact Eleanor 087-3103323 or Julia 087-2757608.