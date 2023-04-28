Around the Districts: Castlemagner, Freemount and Lismire

The Killavullen under 8 team at their blitz in Mallow.

Edel Quinn Novena

The Annual Novena in honour of the Venerable Edel Quinn will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Castlemagner from 4th 12th May at 8pm. On Saturday 6th of May the 7.30 pm Mass will incorporate the novena. The event includes rosary, benediction and other prayers each evening. The faithful continue to pray for the beatification of Edel Quinn, a wonderful Irish lay missionary.

On December 15, 1994, Pope John Paul II declared Edel Quinn “Venerable” One more miracle attributed to her intercession is still required for her beatification.

The Eucharist was the centre of her life. She said she could not refuse Our Lady anything. Many Children baptised in Castlemagner in the same Baptismal font as Edel bear the same name, be it a first name or second name. In Castlemagner Church there is a shrine erected in honour of Edel Quinn, and in the church grounds there is a bronze monument set in limestone.

Edel Quinn was born on the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, September 14, 1907 at Greenane in the parish of Castlemagner. Father Greene, the parish priest of Castlemagner, baptised Edel on September 18th. Her father, a bank employee, was transferred often. This meant many moves for Edel, her three sisters, and brother; the family finally settled in Monkstown, County Dublin in 1924.

Like the rest of her family, Edel adored sports. An avid rugby supporter, she played tennis and cricket. She loved to cycle, especially at high speeds and to dance; many who knew her, spoke of her exuberant nature and cheerful outlook.

On completing her education in Ireland, she went to boarding school in England for a brief spell. On her return she undertook a commercial course. At age twenty Edel was working as a secretary proving to be most efficient and conscientious. At this time the spiritual side of her life was becoming more dominant. She joined the Legion of Mary in Dublin.

In 1932 when about to join the Poor Clare Convent in Belfast, an enclosed order, it was discovered she had advanced tuberculosis of the lungs. This would eventually end her life. An eighteen-month stay in a sanatorium followed. Towards the end of 1933 she went back to her office job and her beloved Legion. She spent time visiting the sick and the needy.

In November 1936, she arrived in Kenya. Within 14 days she had set up the first Legion group, called “The Immaculate Conception”. Like everything else she had tackled previously, Edel threw herself into fulfilling her role, which was to bring Catholics of all cultures, languages and backgrounds to work together through Our Lady.

Sheer necessity brought about the purchase of a six year old Ford V8 coupe. When her newly acquired driver proved unreliable, in true Edel fashion she learned to drive. Harrowing journeys, in her “Rolls Royce” as she called it, were all part of the job “She was utterly undaunted” Frank Duff, the Legion’s founder once said of her, “Just laughed her way through obstacles that would have beaten almost anyone else.”

In the period 1937 1940 she introduced the Legion to Uganda, (Tanzania), (Malawi) and Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

She organised the translations and printing of prayers in several different languages and dialects. During her many hospital spells she continued her work through correspondence.

By 1943, the tuberculosis was well advanced and even Edel had to admit she was slowing down considerably. Yet she still continued her travels.

By November 1943, her hard labour had paid off. Hundreds of Legion groups were thriving on African soil thanks to this single-minded Irish woman

The disease, fought for so long, finally defeated Edel on May 12, 1944. Receiving the last rites at the Convent of the Sisters of the Precious Blood in Nairobi, she spoke her last words: “What is happening to me? Is Jesus coming?”

She was 36 years old. Hence the Annual Novena in Castlemagner is held to remember and celebrate the Anniversary of her death.

In 1963 the process of her canonization was opened in Nairobi and Dublin. On December 15, 1994 Pope John Paul II solemnly proclaimed her heroic sanctity, declaring her “Venerable”.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive was well attended on Sunday night last. The following is a list of the lucky winners.

Top Prize went to Kathleen Guiney, Glash and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. Best ladies team was Eileen Scott and Delia Conroy, Churchtown. Best Gents team was Jack O’Keeffe and Bill Guiney, Glash. There were two mixed prize winners: 1 Esther Hayes, Kilbrin and John O’Riordan, Kanturk; 2 Martin Fahy, Broadford and Bridie Farrissey, Freemount. here were two spot prize winners: 1 Joan O’Leary, Castleishion and Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk; 2 William O’Gorman, Milford and Daithi Burke, Meelin.

The following won raffle prizes: 1 John Dillane, Milford. 2 William O’Gorman, Milford. 3 Hugh Murphy, Boherbue. 4 Kathleen Twomey, Newmarket. 5 Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount. 6 Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 7 Martin Fahy, Broadford. The 45 Drive continues this Sunday night at 8pm.

Social Dancing

The weekly social dancing continues every Sunday afternoon in Freemount Community Centre from 3pm to 5.30pm. All top bands are booked for the year ahead so head for Freemount on this Sunday April 30th, when Colm Burke will supply the music for the afternoon. Coming on Sunday May 7th is Declan Aungier.

Freemount Community Alert

It’s time again to renew your membership to the beAlert Text Service. This service is provided for a yearly fee of €10. It’s provided by Muintir na Tire and you will get beAlert texts that are relevant to your location.

Membership can be renewed using Envelopes with forms that can be collected and returned to Casey’s shop in Freemount, including €10 fee. Or use this link https://www.muintir.ie/bealert/ to renew membership online. Group name is Freemount Community Alert.Group ID is FRE0001

Freemount Community Development

On 4th May at 8pm in Freemount Hall we will have an open meeting to discuss both completed and ongoing projects in our locality. Join us and have your say about what projects could be next. The more that attend the meeting the better.

We will also discuss the results of the recent SMART village survey. It was fantastic that so many of you took the time to air your views. It has helped us to see what is needed next. We also will be completing a 5year plan for Freemount over the summer. This plan will be useful in directing the course of future projects and will be an invaluable tool to assist our grant applications.

We will also hold the Freemount Community Development AGM at this meeting. Your support is much needed and greatly appreciated. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

Freemount Playground Refurbishment

Exciting times ahead! Please be informed that the playground in Freemount will soon have some new additions to the play units. These units have been chosen keeping wheelchair accessibility and differently-abled people in mind to ensure that every child can have fun while playing here.

The 3 new units will be to the front of the existing playground and there will also be more play-panels and communication boards.

We ask for your patience while the works are ongoing. The playground will have to be closed for a short while when works are being completed.

We will keep you informed when we know the dates.

This playground upgrade has been financed by Clar funding from Cork County Council as well as our own funds too.

Thank you so much for your ongoing support which makes projects like this possible.

Thursday Club

The Thursday Club will meet on this Thursday April 27th at 2pm. Everybody welcome, bring a friend.

Used postage stamps

If you have used postage stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning.

Comhaltas

All roads lead to Bandon this week-end for the County Fleadh on 29th and 30th April. We wish all our contestants a very enjoyable and successful weekend.

Community Food Services

Duhallow Community Food Services provide a home delivery meal service for the elderly or housebound .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.Dinner and desert €7.50 per day delivered to your door, Monday to Friday.

Menu changes daily, and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details contact Orlaith/Olive @029-76375

St Michael’s Church, Freemount

Sunday Mass in Freemount at 10:30 am.Mass on Monday night at 8pm. And Tuesday morning at 9.30am.

You can now tune into all Masses in St.Michael’s Church by tuning into Freemount Church on your phone, computer or tablet,as new equipment has been installed. . This is great news for all those unable to attend Mass in Church.

Trócaire Boxes - Please return Trócaire Boxes to the Church on Sunday to allow the collection to be forwarded to the Trócaire charity.

Easter Offerings - Easter and Lenten offerings for the support of the clergy may be handed in at the Parochial House or brought to Sunday Mass. Thank you.

G.A.A. Weekly Lottery

Here are the results of our weekly Lottery draw for last weekend: Numbers drawn were 12-15-16-28. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Tim Lehane, Broadford. 2. Mary O’Connor, Glounicommane, Freemount. 3. Alan Buckley, Ballinla, Freemount. 4. Adam O’Flynn, Mallow. 5. Denis Moylan, Coolbane, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €1,300. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Notes

LISMIRE

Scrap Metal

Another load of scrap metal is being prepared for collection. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area.

Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron.

Please do not bring fridges, freezers, TVs, plastics, tiles or tyres.

Club Membership

Membership is now open at €30 for adults and €50 for family membership. New members welcome. Please contact any club officer for payment options.

Sympathy

The Community of Lismire extend their deepest sympathy to the Morley/O’Connor family on the recent bereavement of Michael Morley formerly of Lismire /Baden-Baden Germany and to the O’Sullivan family on the recent bereavement of John O’Sullivan of Tourard, Freemount. May their souls rest in peace.

Monthly Mass

Mass in Honour of St Pio will be held on Wednesday 3rd May at 8pm in St. Josephs Church Lismire. Everyone Welcome.

Monthly Meeting

Lismire Community Association will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday 2nd May at 8pm in the local community centre. Everyone Welcome.