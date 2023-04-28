Around the Districts: Buttevant and Mourneabbey

Bridie Flaherty performed many Traditional Irish dances including the brush dance at the weekly Friday night music and singing session in O'Brien's Bar Liscarroll. Next session is this Friday night - 28th April.

Cemetery Masses

The annual Cemetery Masses in the local graveyards are currently taking place. Mass in St Brigid’s Cemetry, Buttevant will be celebrated on Wednesday May 17th at 8.00p.m. The annual Mass at Templemary Well will be celebrated on Friday May 26th at 8.00p.m. Please share these dates, with those who may have relatives interred, in these sacred places, and may wish to attend these ceremonies.

Cahirmee Singers Musical Evening

Local musical group, Cahirmee Singers will hold their annual Musical Evening on Friday, May 12th in the local Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant. This annual extravaganza of various musical offerings always attracts a great audience, with entertainment to suit all ages.

The show will commence at 8.00p.m. and a great evening’s entertainment is assured. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased from choral group members. Tickets for this occassion sell quickly. Further information can be had by contacting Mary on 086 7936318 as soon as possible.

G.A.A. Nursery commencing

The Butevant G.A.A. Nursery has resumed at Buttevant G.A.A. grounds at 6.00p.m. on Fridays, This facility is open to 4-6 year old, boys,and girls, and parents must be present. For further details contact Sharon on 087 6084483.

Dorada School of Dance

Weekly classes at this School of Dance have resumed on Saturdays in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant. Tiny Tots classes commence at 12 noon, Intermediate classes commence at 12.30p.m. and Advanced will commence at 1.30p.m. Further details can be had by contacting Theresa on 0872324143.

Club activities

With the Spring and Summer seasons looming, many clubs are arranging activities for their members. Buttevant Soccer Club, has organised, a summer camp for their juvenile members and friends, taking place, in July.

Buttevant G.A.A. club has organised a Cul Camp, commencing on July 3rd. They also are arranging their annual, Batt Thornhill Memorial Tournament for the weekend of June 10th. The clubs’ weekly training sessions continue at the local venue.

I.C.A. Guild

Buttevant Guild’s Monthly meetings continue to be held on a regular basis, and new members, are always welcome.

Mercy Centre

The Coffee Morning has resumed at the Mercy Centre, Buttevant and will be a regular feature as before, from now on. The coffee morning was held on Wednesday April 12th, following the morning Mass, and will continue every second Wednesday. There will be bingo and a “cuppa”, and loads of chat between 2.00p.m.,and 3.30p.m., and all are welcome.

Buttevant R.C.

Preparations are being finalised for, the annual Buttevant R.C. 4-Mile road race. All will be happening on Friday May 19th, with the runners “on the off” at 7.30p.m. Registration is now open, on the link, eventmaster.ie/event/Aw55tjIIIv. Green hall Motors Ltd are the proud sponsors of this well supported event.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continue their rehearsals in Buttevant Parish Church on Tuesday nights at 7.0Op.m. New members will be welcomed.

Summer Soccer Camp

Buttevant Soccer Club, has arranged their annual Summer Soccer Camp for this year. This year’s Camp will take place between the dates of July 17th and July 21st inclusive, and will be held daily with the hours being advertised, in the near future.

There are limited places available, and early booking, is advisable, to secure a place, for your child. All activities, will be supervised, and organised by, experienced coaches, and club officers. There will also club kits and goodies for participating children at the end, of the Camp Activities and a certificate of participation for each member.

A packed lunch will be required for those attending and strict supervision will be maintained. For further details and relevant information, please contact the club office at their Pavillion,at New Street, Buttevant.

Buttevant Running Club

Buttevant Running Club is commencing a new initiative for 2023 for all levels of interested persons, beginners, intermediate, and advanced runners, who may wish to partake in this new venture at their own pace and time.

The club will be meeting and training at Buttevant G.A.A. grounds in a safe and secure environment, every Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, commencing at 7.00p.m. Yearly Athletics Ireland registration fees apply.

All those interested are asked, to register as soon as possible. All Information can be had, by telephoning 087 9881025 or DM, Facebook page, on Instagram pages or by email,@buttevantrc@gmail.com.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Saturday Vigil Mass for the month of April will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant.

Parish accounts - A summary of the Parish Accounts was shared with the parishioners at all the Parish Masses last weekend. The accounts registered a healthy financial situation and showed that the Parish finances are in a good state.

First Holy Communion - Pupils from the two national schools in the parish, have gone through the process of their First Confession, in preparation for this important celebration in their religious lives. Their teachers are also busy, getting the eligible pupils prepared for this auspicious occasion.

First Holy Communion for the pupils of Lisgriffin National School will be celebrated on Saturday May 13th at 11a.m. in Lisgriffin Church. The ceremony for the pupils of Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Buttevant will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant on Saturday May 20th at 11a.m. Wishing all pupils well on this first big occassion, in their religious lives.

Trocaire - Trocaire boxes can now be returned to either of the churches in the parish, or to the parochial house. The amount gathered will be published at a later date. Your support for this worthy cause is greatly appreciated.

Social Dancing

The social dancing classes have resumed and re-located to Buttevant Muintir na Tire Hall. Classes will take place on Wednesday night and will continue on a weekly basis. The classes will be held between the hours of 8.00p.m. and 9.30p.m. inclusive. Further information can be had by contacting Yvonne on 087 2448535.

Knitting and Crochet

The Pins and Needles Group have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won and also there are other monies to be won in other games that take place. The monetary jackpot continues to rise, and there is also a “mini-jackpot” and an in-house lotto to be won. All will continue to rise, until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night in the club’s Pavillion, at New Street, Buttevant. The jackpot amount has passed the €4,000 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky punter, who can match the four lucky numbers drawn on draw night. The draw is live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page from 7.00p.m. Your support of all club activities is greatly appreciated.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto - Results last week. Jackpot €12,500. Numbers: 16, 21, 22 & 23. No jackpot winner. €20 Cormac Murphy, Railway Bar; €20 Don Forde, Garrynagearagh; €20 Andy Gibney, Dromahane; €20 Catherine Conin, Ballyphilibeen; €20 Vincent Twomey, Bottlehill.

Upcoming Fixtures - Wednesday 26th April at 6.30pm, Minor Hurling League, Clyda Rovers v MourneAbbey. Venue: MourneAbbey. Thursday 27th April at 7.30pm, Cavanagh’s of Fermoy Div 3 Hurling League, Charleville v Clyda Rovers. Venue: Charleville. Friday 28th April at 7.30pm, Cavanagh’s of Fermoy Div 1 Hurling League, Clyda Rovers v Ballyhea. Venue: MourneAbbey.

Results from last week - Minor Football League, Fermoy 0-07 Clyda Rovers 2-13; Cavanagh’s of Fermoy Div 2 Football League, Shanballymore 1-11 Clyda Rovers 0-10; Cork Credit Unions Div2 FL, Kanturk 0-14 Clyda Rovers 2-10.

Auction Night + Raffle - Clyda Rovers GAA is hosting its inaugural Players Auction Night + Raffle in the Railway Bar on Saturday April 29th at 8.30pm.20+ players & guests will put on a show in an effort to be bought for a days work! Thanks to the players who are up for Auction. The players who are purchased will be available for 8 hours work at a time that suits the buyer. It could be for painting, gardening , farming so make sure to get down and support the fundraiser.

A draw will also take place on the night for a list of fantastic prizes. Raffle Tickets are €10 each and can be purchased in advance from all Players/Committee Members or via Revolut 0862987427 (include name).

Raffle prizes include: The Brehon Hotel Killarney - €400 voucher; 2 x Rod Stewart Tickets Live @ the Marquee; Fota Island Resort Hotel & Spa - €200 voucher; 2 x Premium Tickets for Cork v Tipp Munster Hurling Champ; 2 Hour TrackMan Simulator @ McKenna Golf Academy; Team Training Session + Talk hosted by Paudie Kissane; 3 Month Gym Membership @ The Hibernian Hotel, Mallow; Fourball Green Fees @ Mallow Golf Club; Gift Voucher @ Glow Beauty Salon, Mallow; 2 x €50 vouchers @ Tony’s Bistro, Cork; 2 x Derek O’Brien Hurleys and many more prizes to be won

Premium Tickets - 2 complementary premium tickets are available for Cork v Waterford in the Munster championship next sunday for paid up members of the senior club. If you would like to go into draw please contact John on 086 2987427 Draw will be done after the Lotto Friday night

Membership - Membership is still open so contact any member of the committee or Revolut 086 2987427