Around the Districts: Buttevant and Mourneabbey

Cahirmee Singers Musical Evening

Local musical group, Cahirmee Singers will hold their annual Musical Evening on Friday, May 12th in the local Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant. This annual extravaganza of various musical offerings always attracts a great audience, with entertainment to suit all ages.

The show will commence at 8.00p.m. and a great evening’s entertainment is assured. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased from choral group members. Tickets for this occassion sell quickly. Further information can be had by contacting Mary on 086 7936318 as soon as possible.

G.A.A. Nursery commencing

The Butevant G.A.A. Nursery will resume at Buttevant G.A.A. grounds at 6.00p.m. on Friday April 14th, This facility is open to 4-6 year old, boys,and girls, and parents must be present. For further details contact Sharon on 087 6084483.

Dorada School of Dance

Weekly classes at this School of Dance have resumed on Saturdays in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant. Tiny Tots classes commence at 12 noon, Intermediate classes commence at 12.30p.m. and Advanced will commence at 1.30p.m. Further details can be had by contacting Theresa on 0872324143.

Club activities

With the Spring and Summer seasons looming, many clubs are arranging activities for their members. Buttevant Soccer Club, has organised, a summer camp for their juvenile members and friends, taking place, in July.

Buttevant G.A.A. club has organised a Cul Camp, commencing on July 3rd. They also are arranging their annual, Batt Thornhill Memorial Tournament for the weekend of June 10th. The clubs’ weekly training sessions continue at the local venue.

I.C.A. Guild

Buttevant Guild’s Monthly meetings continue to be held on a regular basis, and new members, are always welcome.

Mercy Centre

The Coffee Morning has resumed at the Mercy Centre, Buttevant and will be a regular feature as before, from now on. The next coffee morning will be on April 12th, following the morning Mass, and every second Wednesday from then on. There will be “bingo”, and a “cuppa”, and loads of “ chat”, between 2.00p.m.,and 03.30p.m., and “all are welcome”.

Buttevant R.C.

Preparations are being finalised for, the annual Buttevant R.C. “4-Mile road race”. All will be happening on Friday May 19th, with the runners “on the off” at 7.30p.m. Registration is now open, on the link, event aster.ie/event/Aw55tjIIIv. Green hall Motors Ltd are the proud sponsors of this well supported event.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continue their rehearsals in Buttevant Parish Church on Tuesday nights at 7.0Op.m. New members will be welcomed.

Summer Soccer Camp

Buttevant Soccer Club, has arranged their annual Summer Soccer Camp for this year. This year’s Camp will take place between the dates of July 17th and July 21st inclusive, and will be held daily with the hours being advertised, in the near future.

There are limited places available, and early booking, is advisable, to secure a place, for your child. All activities, will be supervised, and organised by, experienced coaches, and club officers. There will also club kits and goodies for participating children at the end, of the Camp Activities and a certificate of participation for each member.

A packed lunch will be required for those attending and strict supervision will be maintained. For further details and relevant information, please contact the club office at their Pavillion,at New Street, Buttevant.

Buttevant Running Club

Buttevant Running Club is commencing a new initiative for 2023 for all levels of interested persons, beginners, intermediate, and advanced runners, who may wish to partake in this new venture at their own pace and time.

The club will be meeting and training at Buttevant G.A.A. grounds in a safe and secure environment, every Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, commencing at 7.00p.m. Yearly Athletics Ireland registration fees apply.

All those interested are asked, to register as soon as possible. All Information can be had, by telephoning 087 9881025 or DM, Facebook page, on Instagram pages or by email,@buttevantrc@gmail.com.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Saturday Vigil Mass for the month of April will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant.

Knitting and Crochet

The Pins and Needles Group have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €3,500 mark and there is also a “mini-jackpot” and an in-house lotto to be won. All and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night in the club’s Pavillion, at New Street, Buttevant. The jackpot amount has passed the €3,600 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky punter, who can match the four lucky numbers drawn on draw night. The draw is live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page from 7.00p.m. Your support of all club activities is greatly appreciated.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

MOURNEABBEY

Mourneabbey Community Council

Big thanks to all who contributed to the walkway collection over the weekend. Its much appreciated.

Clyda Rovers

Lotto - Results 7th April. Jackpot €12,500. Numbers: 9,13,30,32. No jackpot winner. €20 Shauna & Grace Walsh, Clashmorgan; €20 David & Ciara O’Brien, Toureen; €20 Willie Cronin, The Abbey; €20 Matt O’Sullivan, Kilquane; €20 Niall Hanley, Burnfort.

Upcoming Fixtures - Saturday 15th April @ 4:00pm, Avondhu Hurling League DIV 3, Charleville v Clyda Rovers, Venue: Charleville. Sunday 16th April @ 4:00pm, Avondhu Hurling League DIV 1, Charleville v Clyda Rovers, Venue: Charleville. Please support!

Results - Minor Football League: Clyda Rovers 7-18 Na Piarsaigh 1-0. Minor Hurling League: Millstreet 1-10 Clyda Rovers 5-19. Cork Credit Union FL Div 2: Clyda Rovers 0-18 O’Donovan Rossa 2-12. Avondhu Cavanaghs Div 2 FL: Araglen 0-06 Clyda Rovers 3-19

Well done to all teams on getting a good result!

Cork Senior Footballers - Well done to Conor Corbett who made his Championship debut with Cork Senior Footballers last weekend. Not the result we all wanted but more games ahead later in the summer to get back on track!

Clyda Rovers Players Auction Night + Raffle - Clyda Rovers GAA is hosting its inaugural Players Auction Night + Raffle in the Railway Bar on Saturday April 29th at 8.30pm.20+ players & guests will put on a show in an effort to be bought for a days work!

A draw will also take place on the night for a list of fantastic prizes. Raffle Tickets are €10 each and can be purchased in advance from all Players/Committee Members or via Revolut 0862987427 (include name)

Save the date, it’s a night not to be missed!”

Raffle prizes include The Brehon Hotel Killarney–€400 voucher; 2 x Rod Stewart Tickets Live @ the Marquee; Fota Island Resort Hotel & Spa–€200 voucher; 2 x Premium Tickets for Cork v Tipp Munster Hurling Champ; 2 Hour TrackMan Simulator @ McKenna Golf Academy; Team Training Session + Talk hosted by Paudie Kissane; 3 Month Gym Membership @ The Hibernian Hotel, Mallow; Fourball Green Fees @ Mallow Golf Club; Gift Voucher @ Glow Beauty Salon, Mallow; 2 x €50 vouchers @ Tony’s Bistro, Cork; 2 x Derek O’Brien Hurleys + Many more prizes to be won

Update from Juvenile Club - Clyda U14 played Dromtariffe on Wednesday evening in Mourneabbey. The Clyda boys got off to a slow start with a 2-2 to 0-0 lead for Dromtariffe after 10mins. A goal from Christopher Kelly put Clyda on the scoreboard and this was followed swiftly by another 3-1 for Clyda. The game was end to end for the remainder of the half and the half time score was 5-5 to 5-4 in favour of Dromtariffe.

The second half started well for Clyda clocking up a few early scores . Clyda played some excellent football during the second half but were also helped by some superb saves by our goalkeeper Noah O Sullivan. The game ended 7-14 to 6-9 in favour of Clyda. Well done to all involved in a very exciting game. Clyda scorers J Ring 5-7 C Walsh 0-4 P Quinlan 1-1 C Kelly 1-0 R O Mullane 0-2

Our next U-14 Fixture is Hurling against Buttevant in Mourneabbey on Friday 14/4/23

Clyda U-16 played Ballinora last Sunday in Ballinora in a great game of hurling between two evenly committed teams.Clyda settled quickly and were well on top in the first half going in at half time 0-09 to 0-03 in front Ballinora started the second half in whirlwind fashion scoring two quick goals to take the lead.clyda fought back bravely losing by a single point on a final scoreline of clyda 1-12 to Ballinora 2-10, next U-16t hurling fixture is against Blarney at 11am in Mourneabbey next Sunday 16/4/23

Clyda U-18’s had a busy week firstly playing Na Piarsaigh In Mourneabbey last Wednesday recording first win at the premier grade Football winning comprehensively on a final scoreline of Clyda 7-18 to 1-03 . Clyda also played Millstreet last Friday in Division 1 Hurling again winning well on a full time scoreline of 5-18 to 1-13 in a superb display of hurling

Next U-18 fixture is against Fermoy in Premier Football on Wednesday 19/4/23 in Fermoy at 6.30pm

U-12’s hope to continue the good form having won against Whitechurch recently on a scoreline of 6-07 to 2-07 play their second game of Fe12 Football league on Monday 17/4/23 in Mourneabbey.