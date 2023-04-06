Around the Districts: Buttevant and Mourneabbey

Noel Keating, Millstreet and Sergeant Michael Kelly, Mallow, pictured with some artefacts from the Siege of Jadotville in the Congo at the Kanturk Easter Fair.

Tullylease Historical and Heritage Society members Nick Ring, Mary Larkin, Sheila O’Keeffe, Mike Larkin and John Brown are getting ready for a Commemoration Ceremony in the Village on Sunday, April 23rd which will honour three men who were executed in Tullylease on April 27th, 1822.

Cahirmee Singers Musical Evening

Local musical group, Cahirmee Singers will hold their annual Musical Evening on Friday, May 12th in the local Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant. This annual extravaganza of various musical offerings always attracts a great audience, with entertainment to suit all ages.

The show will commence at 8.00p.m. and a great evening’s entertainment is assured. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased from choral group members. Tickets for this occassion sell quickly. Further information can be had by contacting Mary on 086 7936318 as soon as possible.

Holy Week

Celebrations and ceremonies for Holy Week have already begun in Buttevant parish, and will continue accordingly.

On Thursday April 6th the Mass of the Last Supper will take place in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant at 8.00p.m, with all the ceremonial attributes associated with this ceremony.

On Good Friday, April 7th, Stations of the Cross will be held,in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Lisgriffin at 12 noon. Also on Good Friday, the commemoration of the Passion of the Lord will take place in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant at 3.00p.m.

On Saturday April 8th, the Easter Vigil Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant at 8.30p.m.

On Sunday, April 9th, Easter Sunday, “Dawn Mass” will be celebrated at Ballybeg Abbey, Buttevant at 7.00a.m. on the Mallow Road area of the town. At 10.00a.m. Easter Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Lisgriffin. At 12 noon, also on Easter Sunday, Easter Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant, which will conclude the Easter Ceremonies in Buttevant for 2023.

May all the graces and blessings of the Easter ceremonies be with you all. Go Mbeidh Beannachtai na Casca Libh Go Leir.

N.B.: Adoration, of the Blessed Sacrament will take place at the Altar of Repose in Buttevant Church, following the ceremony of the Last Supper, until 11.00p.m., concluding with Night Prayer.

G.A.A. Nursery commencing

The Butevant G.A.A. Nursery will resume at Buttevant G.A.A. grounds at 6.00p.m. on Friday April 14th, This facility is open to 4-6 year old, boys,and girls, and parents must be present. For further details contact Sharon on 087 6084483.

Dorada School of Dance

Weekly classes at this School of Dance have resumed on Saturdays in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Buttevant. Tiny Tots classes commence at 12noon, Intermediate classes commence at 12.30p.m. and Advanced will commence at 1.30p.m. Further details can be had by contacting Theresa on 0872324143.

Club activities

With the Spring and Summer seasons looming, many clubs are arranging activities for their members. Buttevant Soccer Club, has organised, a summer camp for their juvenile members and friends, taking place, in July.

Buttevant G.A.A. club has organised a Cul Camp, commencing on July 3rd. They also are arranging their annual, Batt Thornhill Memorial Tournament for the weekend of June 10th. The clubs’ weekly training sessions continue at the local venue.

I.C.A. Guild

Buttevant Guild’s Monthly meetings continue to be held on a regular basis, and new members, are always welcome.

Mercy Centre

The Coffee Morning has resumed at the Mercy Centre, Buttevant and will be a regular feature as before, from now on. The next coffee morning will be on April 12th, following the morning Mass, and every second Wednesday from then on. There will be “bingo”, and a “cuppa”, and loads of “ chat”, between-02.00p.m.,and 03.30p.m., and “all are welcome”.

Buttevant R.C.

Preparations are being finalised for, the annual Buttevant R.C. “4-Mile road race”. All will be happening on Friday May 19th, with the runners “on the off” at 7.30p.m. Registration is now open, on the link, event aster.ie/event/Aw55tjIIIv. Green hall Motors Ltd are the proud sponsors of this well supported event.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continue their rehearsals in Buttevant Parish Church on Tuesday nights at 7.0Op.m. New members will be welcomed.

Summer Soccer Camp

Buttevant Soccer Club, has arranged their annual Summer Soccer Camp for this year. This year’s Camp will take place between the dates of July 17th and July 21st inclusive, and will be held daily with the hours being advertised, in the near future.

There are limited places available, and early booking, is advisable, to secure a place, for your child. All activities, will be supervised, and organised by, experienced coaches, and club officers. There will also club kits and goodies for participating children at the end, of the Camp Activities and a certificate of participation for each member.

A packed lunch will be required for those attending and strict supervision will be maintained. For further details and relevant information, please contact the club office at their Pavillion,at New Street, Buttevant.

Buttevant Running Club

Buttevant Running Club is commencing a new initiative for 2023 for all levels of interested persons, beginners, intermediate, and advanced runners, who may wish to partake in this new venture at their own pace and time.

The club will be meeting and training at Buttevant G.A.A. grounds in a safe and secure environment, every Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, commencing at 7.00p.m. Yearly Athletics Ireland registration fees apply.

All those interested are asked, to register as soon as possible. All Information can be had, by telephoning 087 9881025 or DM, Facebook page, on Instagram pages or by email,@buttevantrc@gmail.com.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Saturday Vigil Mass for the month of April will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Buttevant.

Knitting and Crochet

The Pins and Needles Group have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €3,500 mark and there is also a “mini-jackpot” and an in-house lotto to be won. All and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night in the club’s Pavillion, at New Street, Buttevant. The jackpot amount has passed the €3,600 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky punter, who can match the four lucky numbers drawn on draw night. The draw is live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page from 7.00p.m. Your support of all club activities is greatly appreciated.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto – Results 31st March: Jackpot €12,500. Numbers: 8, 14, 17 & 25. No jackpot winner. €20 Mariza Looney, Island; €20 John Dorgan, Island; €20 Eleanor O’Sullivan, Ballyknockin; €20 Sheila Sheehan, Greenhill; €20 Keith Nevill, Monaparson.

Upcoming Fixtures - Wednesday 5th April @ 6:30pm, Minor Football League, Clyda Rovers v Na Piarsaigh, Venue: Clyda Rovers. Friday 7th April @ 6:30pm, Minor Hurling League, Millstreet v Clyda Rovers, Venue: Millstreet. Friday 7th April @ 8:00pm, Cork Credit Union FL Div 2, Clyda Rovers V O’Donovan Rossa, Venue: Clyda Rovers. Saturday 8th April @ 6:00pm, Avondhu Cavanaghs Div 2 FL, Araglen v Clyda Rovers, Venue: Araglen. Please support!

Results - U-18 Hurling League: Clyda Rovers 3-08 Ballyhea 2-11. Junior A Hurling League: Clyda Rovers 0-24 Ballyhooley 0-12. Well done to both teams on good results!

2023 Rebel Bounty Membership - Congratulations to Jimmy Buckley who won €500 in the Rebels Bounty February Draw last week.

Thanks again to all who supported the draw and we look forward to further success in the months to come in the Rebels Bounty Draw.

Mourneabbey Biodiversity group

We had a great morning last saturday planting 1000 trees at the complex as part of the 100 million trees initiative in association with GAA. Big thanks to all our volunteers who showed up to help here showing great community spirit and showing that many hands make light work.