Around the Districts: Banteer

Sportsfield nominated for Council awards

Banteer Community Sportsfield €2.2m project has been shortlisted for the Cork County Council Mayors award.

The Mayor’s Community Awards scheme is run by Cork County Council following development by the Social and Community SPC. The purpose of the Awards is to recognise the contributions made by Individuals and Community and Voluntary groups. There will be two categories to nominate within: Community and Voluntary Groups and individuals.

The Mayor will present 11 Awards in total. There will be 9 Divisional awards, 3 for each of the three Divisions (North, South and West) and 1 overall award in each category in addition to the 9 Divisional winners. The Awards Ceremony will be held on Tues next 18th April at County Hall..

The following criteria are used to decide on winners

1. Community Participation: Level of involvement by group/individual in community; Leadership demonstrated; Involvement with local authority, local businesses, local agencies; Social Inclusion; Evidence of developing links with surrounding areas.

2. Achievements of group/individual within their Community: Innovation; Responsiveness to issues in the area; Contribution to enterprise and economic development of the area and care of built and natural environment.

Members of the group are invited to attend on the night

Your Wellbeing is important

Come to a free talk at Banteer Sportsfield café Sat 22nd April at 11am. Be kind to your mind; come along and find out how.

Do you struggle to manage your stress at times? Is anxiety getting in the way of your enjoyment in life? Are there times when you feel down? Well, just as tradespeople need a toolbox to do their job, so too do we need a toolbox of mental health tools to manage the ups and downs of daily life.

Alice O’Brien and Sharon Bailey can provide you with those tools. Two psychotherapists from the local area, Alice and Sharon recently set up Churchview Therapies where they provide counselling and psychotherapy for depression, anxiety, stress, panic as well as addiction counselling.

Alice and Sharon will be hosting a mental health coffee and chat session in Banteer Sportsfield Cafe on Saturday 22nd of April at 11am.

Community Childcare awarded grant

Funding of €61,404 has been made available to Banteer Community Childcare. This is part of a Department scheme to help childcare services upgrade, renovate or refurbish Early Learning and Childcare settings to improve the quality of learning environments for children as well as energy efficiency of the settings.The grant is part of a wider Building Blocks Capital Programme for Early Learning and Childcare under the National Development Plan.

The grant will be used to complete insulation works, LED lighting,electric car charging point ,solar PV panels, and air to air heat pump works at the Centre.

The Green Energy Strand supports the Climate Action Agenda and the Programme for Government, which aim to transition to a carbon neutral economy by the end of 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030. Grants are provided for improvements to increase energy efficiency, utilizing renewables where feasible, such as the installation of solar panels and heat pumps, insulation and water conservation measures.

Coffee morning thanks to all for support

Thanks to all who supported the Coffee morning in aid of Cliona’s Foundation at Banteer Sportsfield café on Sat last with almost €3,000 raised

Lana Dugdale, Louise O’Brien and Roisin Murphy will be walking the Camino walk during the month of June in aid of Cliona’s Foundation who support families with seriously ill children. The walk consists of 120km over 5 days. For more information about Cliona’s Foundation please visit clionas.ie website

Sportsfield AGM

The Banteer Sportsfield AGM will now be held on Mon 17th April at 8.30pm in Digital hub. It is important that officers/members of all user clubs attend - please inform all your members

Badminton U11 Banteer Open competition

Great sporting games of badminton were had last Friday 7th of April at our first U11 Banteer Open. 30 children in total took part from Clare, Ladiesbridge and Banteer, in what was a great day of fun and games and of course plenty of treats too!

A big thank you to organisers Emer O Keeffe & Marianne O Brien and not to forget their helpers Ava, Sive, Beth and Caoilfhionn. Thanks also to all the parents who provided food and refreshments for all.

Summer camps

Banteer Lyre Juvenile GAA Cul camp takes place on 3rd to 7th July

Banteer underage soccer camp takes place on 19th, 20th and 21st July

Ballymaquirke Junction works

A 60km/h temporary speed limit will apply for the duration of the above works from Wednesday 22.03.23 to March 2024

In both directions of the N72 carriageway, from a point approximately 335m to the west of the junction and to a point 270m east of the junction (from Easting 537880, Northing 598851 to Easting 538427, Northing 598946).

Also in both directions of the R579 from a point 65m to the south of the junction and to a point 310m to the north of the junction (from Easting 538089, Northing 599207 to Easting 538174, Northing 598858).

This proposed speed limit reduction is necessary to facilitate works for the N72/R579 Ballymaquirk Junction Upgrade Scheme.

Text Alert System

60+ members of the local text alert system have not paid the €10/year fee and will be deleted from the system. Please contact John Buckley Denis Withers Mary Cahill to pay asap as we need income to pay for the system

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre on Tuesday nights at 8.30pm, playing for jackpot of €2,800. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events (all shows start at 8pm) - Saturday 22nd April: Eleanor Shanley. Booking: 087 7558752 029 56239.