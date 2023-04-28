Around the Districts: Banteer and Kilbrin

Sportsfield wins County awards

Banteer Community Sportsfield M2.2 euro project won 2 awards at the Cork County Council Mayors awards, winning the Northern Division award and then scooping the Overall Cork County award.

Mayor Collins warmly commended all nominees on the night for their commitment and dedication to their communities, “this is truly one of the highlights of my Mayoral term. This is a fantastic opportunity for me, for Cork County Council and for the people of Cork to show our appreciation for the hard work and compassion that goes into strengthening our communities and inspiring one another to succeed. It is truly an honour for me to be able to recognise and celebrate your achievements this evening.”

Banteer Community Sportsfield CLG were winners of the Mayor’s Community Overall Group Award. Opened in January 2023 by Minister Heather Humphries, TD, Banteer Community Sportsfield was the culmination of 7 years of hard work from its concept in 2016. The project was delivered with the support of the Rural Regeneration Fund, IRD Duhallow, LEADER programme funding, Sports Capital Funds and Cork County Council, as well as trojan local fundraising efforts. The new regulation sized AstroTurf pitch and community building also includes changing rooms, toilets, facilities for persons with disabilities, spectator stand, museum, digital hub and café, and is a fabulous amenity for the community.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added, “Cork County Council’s mission to improve quality of life and of environment, to preserve and promote local amenities and treasure heritage, all qualities which are greatly advantaged by the incredible work done at a community level throughout the county. It’s no exaggeration to say that many of the great things about towns and villages in the county are thanks to the work of the nominees and groups and individuals like them. These awards are well earned recognition for the incredible community work that takes place all year round in Cork.”

Community Council Elections

Nominations for Banteer Lyre Nadd and Districts Community Council Elections 2023 can be made between 1st and 5th May next and will be followed by an election if the number of nominations received exceeds the number of Community Council members required

What’ s involved? Persons will be elected for a 3 year term; Attend a 1 hour long meeting 8-10 times a year approx.; Actively discuss on-going issues in the community and action any items as required.

What has the Community Council done lately? Responsible for kick starting the Ballymaquirke junction upgrade with a public meeting in 2018; Worked with Vodafone since 2013 to deliver in 2022 an improved mobile phone and broadband service to the local community; Installed and maintain defibrillators in Banteer Lyre and Nadd; Worked on the installation of much needed speed ramps in the community; Collaborate with local voluntary groups on various community projects; Regularly liaise with TDs, County Councillors and other statutory bodies; Working on ensuring local road, footpaths and lighting improvements are progressed; Progresses the installations of social alarms for people in Banteer Lyre and Nadd areas; Submissions to County Development plans

How do I become involved? Nominations can be submitted online using the link on our Facebook and Instagram pages or fill the nomination forms at the following locations: Banteer Sportsfield Cafe, E Tarrant & Sons Garage, Lyre Hall and Nadd Pub.

Nominees must be over 18 and living in the area. Nominate yourself, or someone with their consent

Wellbeing talk

Thanks to Alice O Brien and Sharon Bailey 2 local psychotherapists from the local area who gave a free talk to a big audience last Sat at Sportsfield Café. Alice and Sharon recently set up Churchview Therapies where they provide counselling and psychotherapy for depression, anxiety, stress, panic as well as addiction counselling.

Community Childcare awarded grant

Funding of €61,404 has been made available to Banteer Community Childcare. This is part of a Department scheme to help childcare services upgrade, renovate or refurbish Early Learning and Childcare settings to improve the quality of learning environments for children as well as energy efficiency of the settings.The grant is part of a wider Building Blocks Capital Programme for Early Learning and Childcare under the National Development Plan.

The grant will be used to complete insulation works, LED lighting,electric car charging point, solar PV panels, and air to air heat pump works at the Centre.

The Green Energy Strand supports the Climate Action Agenda and the Programme for Government, which aim to transition to a carbon neutral economy by the end of 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030.

Grants are provided for improvements to increase energy efficiency, utilizing renewables where feasible, such as the installation of solar panels and heat pumps, insulation and water conservation measures.

Summer camps

Banteer Lyre Juvenile GAA Cul camp takes place on 3rd to 7th July

Banteer underage soccer camp takes place on 19th, 20th and 21st July

Ballyumaquirke Junction works

A 60km/h temporary speed limit will apply for the duration of the above works from Wednesday 22.03.23 to March 2024 in both directions of the N72 carriageway, from a point approximately 335m to the west of the junction and to a point 270m east of the junction (from Easting 537880, Northing 598851 to Easting 538427, Northing 598946).

Also in both directions of the R579 from a point 65m to the south of the junction and to a point 310m to the north of the junction (from Easting 538089, Northing 599207 to Easting 538174, Northing 598858).

This proposed speed limit reduction is necessary to facilitate works for the N72/R579 Ballymaquirk Junction Upgrade Scheme.

Text Alert System

60+ members of the local text alert system have not paid the €10/year fee and will be deleted from the system. Please contact John Buckley Denis Withers Mary Cahill to pay asap as we need income to pay for the system

Banteer Bingo

Bingo is played at Banteer Community Centre on Tuesday nights at 8.30pm, playing for jackpot of €3,200. Looking forward to seeing everyone.

Glen Theatre events

Upcoming events (all shows start at 8pm)–Saturday 29th April: Sean Moylan Irish Revolutionary starring Michael Patric directed by Geoff Gould. Saturday 13th May: Great Singalong Songbook presents The Swinging 60s Direct from Everyman starring Linda Kenny. Booking: 087 7558752 029 56239.

KILBRIN

Kilbrin Social Club

Kilbrin Social Club is available for all functions and provides full kitchen, large hall and entertainment facilities. There is also an adjoining playground and astro turf all visible from inside the facility. So If you are planning a birthday party, private party, funeral afters or any special occasion the social club has it all. Why not come and see for yourself. Please contact 0838433168 or 0877833636 for more information

Squash Club

Kilbrin social club is privileged have 2 modern squash courts with private shower and toilet facilities adjoining them. New members are always welcome. Contact us on the Kilbrin Community FB page or Kilbrin Squash Club FB page for more information.

Save the date

On Saturday 17th June there will be a Fun Day organised for Fathers Day. This will consist of a 5km Run, cycle or walk and BBQ and music held in the Social club. Open for all ages so everyone welcome. More details to follow.. a day NOT TO BE MISSED!!

Kilbrin National School

Congratulations to our 1st and 2nd class that received their First Confession on Thursday morning. You all did an amazing job and should ve very proud of yourselves. Thank you to Fr Leader who celebrated this Sacrament with them. They also had their final “Do This In Memory Of Me” mass in preparation for their Holy Communion on Sunday last.

Holy Communion on Sat 27th May.

Bingo

Our Bingo continues every Monday night @ 8.30pm sharp. The jackpot is €1500 @50 calls. We would appeal to all to please support this weekly event as it is our main fundraiser to keep our Community Centre alive.. as you know with the rising cost of living this is such an important event to keep things afloat. Thanking you in advance for your support. Also huge thanks to all our weekly volunteers that keep the show on the road.

Kilbrin Hub

Kilbrin Hub is now available again for anyone wishing to do private study for exams or work from home. The hub provides high speed broadband, printer, heating, top class office equipment, tea and coffee facilities and toilet facilities. To book please contact Paulina @0864097267

Foróige

Club numbers are dropping a little now that a lot of GAA training is back. We are going to host a Foróige club evening every 2nd Friday so next club night is Friday 5th May 7.30-9pm. New members always welcome. Don’t forget your €2!!

Rugby

On Sunday 23rd April a bus full of u16 rugby boys left Kanturk and travelled to The Farm, Curraheen. Having played all season Kanturk RFC were playing Fermoy RFC in the South Munster League Cup final, in what would be a nail biting game. With Fermoy winning a penalty in the opening minutes to gain a 3 point lead, Kanturk RFC retaliated with tries from Noah Bailey, Cormac Dillon and Daniel Barrett to lead at half time 19 to Fermoys 12.

Eventhough Fermoy RFC had advantage of the hill in the 2nd half and scored a try with 5 minutes to close, it was the spectacular team effort of Kanturk RFC boys that put another 3 points on the score board securing an outstanding win for the Kanturk boys. Final score Kanturk RFC 22, Fermoy 17.

Kanturk RFC are playing Cork Con RFC next weekend in the South Munster Plate final, venue and time to be confirmed.

Congratulations to our local Kilbrin boys Conor Harrington and Ronan O’ Sullivan who played on the team and brought the South Munster league Cup back to Kanturk.

Commiserations to the under 14s who lost to Old Christians in the South Munster league Cup final last Saturday on a scoreline 17 to 12, they fought right to the end but time ran out. Well done to our local Kilbrin boy Rhys Casey who scored a try on the day.

Badminton

Ava O’Sullivan was a finalist in the Mixed U13 Leinster Open in Baldoyle with partner Odhran Scully from Clonakilty. They met very strong opposition en route to the final and lost narrowly 22-20 and 21-17 to the number 1 seeds. Ava also progressed to the semi final in doubles with her partner Beth Buckley from Banteer. Meanwhile her sister Anna made it to the semi final in the U17 doubles with her partner Ella Cheung from Lisburn. Well done girls.

Julie Nolan School of Irish Dancing

On Sunday Julie and Honor held a workshop day in Kilbrin Community Hall. This was enjoyed by all her students who work so hard and diligently throughout the year. The annual Feis will be held on Sunday 18th June.

GAA Notes

Lotto Draw: Jackpot €15,500 last draw on Wedneday 19th no jackpot winner, numbers drawn were 11, 15, 16 and 21. Lucky dip winners were Murt Aherne Kanturk, Eamon McAuliffe Newmarket, Marie Spink Ballybane, Norma and Lily Keane Knocknacolan (on-line winner) and Tadgh Browne Ballyrushion. Next draw is Wednesday 3rd May.

Ducon Cup results: Kilbrin 3-5 Boherbue 0-9.

Fixtures: Friday April 28th, Twohigs JAHL Kilbrin v Dromtariffe in Kilbrin @ 7.30. Monday May 1st Twohigs JAHL Newmarket v Kilbrin in Newmarket @ 7.30 please support the lads.

Croke Rovers

Best of luck to the U15 hurlers taking part in Feile on Saturday 29th in Newtownshandrum. Playing Newtownshandrum and Mallow in the first rounds.

Showjumping

Congratulations to the very talented Irisha O Neill Ballyheen, on winning the 148 1meter Sceilig SJI Spring League last week at Sceilig Equestrian. Irisha and her pony Danny now qualify for the National Interprovencial Qualifiers and the Pony Championship Qualifiers. We wish Irisha & Danny the best of luck and I’m sure Faolan will have Danny in fine fettle for the events.